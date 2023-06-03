Financial help from the USDA might be coming for rice farmers, however high costs could still limit the overall benefits.

Congress approved a $250 million sum for special payments designed to offset lower returns in 2022. Approved producers would receive payments at a rate of one cent per pound for rice, with secondary payments of less than one cent per pound if funds remain after the first round.

