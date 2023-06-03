Financial help from the USDA might be coming for rice farmers, however high costs could still limit the overall benefits.
Congress approved a $250 million sum for special payments designed to offset lower returns in 2022. Approved producers would receive payments at a rate of one cent per pound for rice, with secondary payments of less than one cent per pound if funds remain after the first round.
“The 2023 Rice Production Program was announced by Congress in December of 2022 to address stagnant rice prices and record high input costs is much appreciated. While it may not offset all the tremendous increase in costs in 2022, it helps. A concern we have locally is our 2023 budgets only show a five to 10 percent reduction in costs so county rice farmers are still not penciling in profits this year. Some rice acres were planted in other crops this year because of this,” said Tommy Turner of El Campo, Texas Rice Council president.
Water shortages for Wharton County’s rice producers were a major factor in the reduction of rice production last season and, different from last year where water was available from the Lower Colorado River Authority for the first crop, no water use was approved at all for this year’s crops.
“We could easily see a 10,000 acre, or more, reduction in the county due to (lack of water). If low lake levels continue into next year, and beyond, this could have irreversible consequences for the Wharton County rice industry. Rice specific infrastructure serving these areas could be severely impacted,” Turner said.
Costs for producers are still elevated and choosing where dollars are spent on production is an important factor for producers looking to turn a profit.
“I think they’re more weary about where they’re spending dollars, I’ve heard about farmers cutting fertilizer applications and going with less. Input costs haven’t gotten any cheaper, drying costs haven’t gotten cheaper, diesel, farmers are getting hit on every angle,” Rice Farmer’s Co-op Darryl Socha said.
While local rice producers are keeping similar levels of production, the same can’t be said for neighboring areas.
“In 2021, I took in rice off 6,000 acres, in 2022 I took in 6,200 and this year I’m looking at taking in about 6,000 acres. The Eagle Lake driers are down tremendously, they’ve got probably a third to a quarter of what they had last year,” Socha said.
A decreased agricultural output means fewer dollars flowing into Wharton County, with agricultural sector jobs accounting for thousands county wide.
“Rice is a significant part of the total Wharton County agricultural economy. Alternative crops may be an option for farmers to plant on rice ground should the water shortage continue into the future. With rice being a higher input, higher value crop, alternative crops just won’t generate near the economic activity that rice generates in our local economy. The Wharton County rice industry generates 683 jobs in the region, compared to 797 jobs for corn and 1,661 jobs from cotton,” Turner said.
