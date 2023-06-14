An El Campo woman stands accused of torching her own semi-truck following a dispute with the co-owner.

“(Toretta Faye) Cunningham (42, of 207 Pecan) and the other vehicle owner had an ongoing civil dispute over the vehicle during the months prior to the arson, and Cunningham had been criminally trespassed (prohibited from entering) from the property where the truck was parked,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Capt. BJ Novak told the Leader-News.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.