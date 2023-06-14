An El Campo woman stands accused of torching her own semi-truck following a dispute with the co-owner.
“(Toretta Faye) Cunningham (42, of 207 Pecan) and the other vehicle owner had an ongoing civil dispute over the vehicle during the months prior to the arson, and Cunningham had been criminally trespassed (prohibited from entering) from the property where the truck was parked,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Capt. BJ Novak told the Leader-News.
The fire took place April 16 on the grounds of BR Trucking, 243 Marek Road in the El Campo area.
“Evidence was recovered that placed Cunningham at the scene of the arson that night. A warrant was issued for her arrest,” Novak said, adding that on Thursday, June 8 the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Houston Police Department attempted to serve the warrant at a Houston home.
“It is to my understanding that she was located hiding in the attic of the house,” Novak said.
Officers found Cunningham and took her into custody. She was brought to Wharton and booked into the county jail. She posted a $20,000 bond and was released Friday, June 9.
Additional charges are possible, Novak said.
