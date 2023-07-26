With a full Court, the Commissioners’ took action approving the purchase of new vehicles for the Sheriff’s office as well as donation for the officers, and gave the all-clear for county property use and refurbishment, some paid for by the county and others as an investment from the city.
Citing an apparent delay in ordering as the cause for an extreme delay, commissioners unanimously approved up to $480,000 in expenses for six vehicles for the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our Sheriff still has not received the six 2023 patrol cars he ordered in late 2022, and so here we are getting ready to go into the eighth month of the year and the cars are not here,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said, adding “A lot of (entities) have fiscal years that run from September to August and this is the time that a lot of places order cars and then once the orders are taken they shut the door.”
The Sheriff would need to order vehicles in August for a chance at seeing them before 2025, so the commissioners approved up to $480,000 in funding moved from their budgeted murder trials into the budget allowing the sheriff to place the order.
Also, still working with the WCSO, commissioners approved the donation of an unspecified amount of night vision equipment from the Everyday Heroes non-profit.
The court is seeking bids for a Construction Manager-at-Large for work they’re looking to perform at the 110 E. Burleson County Storage Facility and also approved reallocating federal funds for the project.
Commissioners approved allocating the remaining about $355,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to renovate the building.
“We’d like to refurbish the building ... approximately keep six of the front offices and gut the back and use it (for storage) ... this will be more open, emergency management storage and possibly some maintenance storage,” Spenrath said.
The court will be posting a request for proposals for the construction manager at risk for the project, with the proposal window opening 4 p.m. August 22 at the Wharton County Auditor’s office and the court will hear the proposals at their August 28 meeting.
Other actions taken by the court were:
•Approving the use of the courthouse grounds for the 15th Annual Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair.
•Accepting to an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Wharton for use of mosquito equipment.
