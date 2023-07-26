With a full Court, the Commissioners’ took action approving the purchase of new vehicles for the Sheriff’s office as well as donation for the officers, and gave the all-clear for county property use and refurbishment, some paid for by the county and others as an investment from the city.

Citing an apparent delay in ordering as the cause for an extreme delay, commissioners unanimously approved up to $480,000 in expenses for six vehicles for the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.