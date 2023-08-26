The $2.6 million water line replacement project affecting Mechanic Street motorists is ahead of schedule.
Plans call for the work from Fifth to Franke streets to be finished by March 2024, although one contractor said, if the speed continues, it could be done by the end of the year.
That speed is “mainly due to most of the project being bored versus open cut, which would greatly slow things down,” El Campo Utilities Superintendent Jerry Lewis said.
Banked by American Rescue funds, the city awarded the bid to replace 12,600 linear feet of water line to Resicom, Inc. of Bellaire for $2.5 million. The city authorized another $200,000 for engineering and other project needs.
A six-inch line put into the ground in 1927 is being replaced, doubling service capacity while shifting the line from under the street to along its western edge. Fire hydrants are being added as a part of the project.
Although the blistering temperatures hardly make working conditions fun, the lack of rain has allowed the effort to continue unabated.
AJM Construction of Houston is one of Resicom’s subcontractors with Todd Mason leading one of its crews.
He was recently working on the South Mechanic Street side of the project installing new fire hydrants. “We’ll be here probably until the end of the year,” he said.
His crew can install a fire hydrant a day from digging the hole to the pressure test, with orders to place one at each intersection.
“It’s going good,” he said.
No water service has been disrupted and the city is especially mindful of the public’s need for flowing water with the prolonged record heat wave, Lewis said.
Water will continue to flow through the old pipes throughout the installation effort.
“After all the new lines have been installed and tested, we will begin to start switching from the old system to the new one. At this point there will be some service disruptions, which will be planned ahead of time,” he said.
The project is closing one lane of traffic on Mechanic Street near an intersection at a time as it makes its was along the targeted route.
“The damages (to the roadway) are being kept to a minimum,” Lewis said.
The bid awarded was about $1 million more than the initial projection, but worth it, he added.
“It was far past due and needed years ago,” Lewis said, adding it will, “greatly improve the fire protection and water quality.”
