ANOTHER NEW HYDRANT:

As part of the water line replacement project on Mechanic Street from Fifth to Franke streets, AJM Construction is installing hydrants at each intersection.

The $2.6 million water line replacement project affecting Mechanic Street motorists is ahead of schedule.

Plans call for the work from Fifth to Franke streets to be finished by March 2024, although one contractor said, if the speed continues, it could be done by the end of the year.

