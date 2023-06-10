Out For The Day

T-Mobile Media Expert Lindsey Aguilar checks the cell phone displays Friday as the store opens.

Local shoppers are helping El Campo and Wharton County power through economic uncertainties and officials ask the public to continue to spend their dollars here.

The $549,994 sales tax rebate check received this month was up 22.61 percent from last June. The rebate reflects purchases made in April. El Campo receives 1.5 percent of sales tax paid in local stores and via online purchases made in the city limit.

