Local shoppers are helping El Campo and Wharton County power through economic uncertainties and officials ask the public to continue to spend their dollars here.
The $549,994 sales tax rebate check received this month was up 22.61 percent from last June. The rebate reflects purchases made in April. El Campo receives 1.5 percent of sales tax paid in local stores and via online purchases made in the city limit.
The May sales tax rebate was up 9.44 percent, however, city rebates have been down three times this year.
With the big June boost, sales tax rebates are now out of the red for the calendar year. So far, El Campo has received $2,866,155 from the state, up 1.55 percent from 2022.
The rebate is “great news as we move into the last quarter of the fiscal year. We were surprised and thrilled to see the receipts up as we get through this year, especially because receipts were down for the beginning of the year. We’ll be anxious to see what the summer receipts bring,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Sales tax funds the city, offering more revenue than property tax. That’s why officials continually urge the public to shop local and, when shopping online, to make sure you are within the city limits.
If sales tax rebates are down, the city has to look for ways to make up the funding, a fact that short term could mean budget cuts and long-term property tax hikes.
The last year El Campo sales tax rebates ended with a loss was 2016, a 3.41 percent decline. The city ended 2022 up 3.05 percent on sales tax rebates. In 2021 sales tax returns were up 13.76 percent.
No one’s quite sure how, but Wharton County received a $577,985 check from the state comptroller’s office this month, almost double the June 2022 rebate.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath was unavailable to offer comment by press time Friday.
Unusually high rebates often reflect adjustments made at the state comptroller’s office, but it is unknown if that is what caused the 91.93 percent gain.
Year to date, the county is up 27.43 percent with $1,928,673 received.
Commissioners saw a 1.23 percent gain in 2022, and a 27.68 percent increase in 2021. The last calendar year Wharton County experienced a loss was 2014, when the sales tax rebates were down 1.2 percent.
After several months of strong returns, the City of Wharton experienced a loss in sales tax dollars this month. The $200,071 rebate check was down 7.73 percent from last year. The city remains well in the black for the calendar year, however, up 12.30 percent from 2022 with $1,501,210 received.
Wharton finished 2022 with rebates up 5.3 percent and 2021 rose 14.63 percent. Sales tax in Wharton was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard’s rebate was down 7.72 percent in June after plunging 15.3 percent in May. This month the city received a $44,829 check in comparison to $48,583 in June 2022.
So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are down 4.25 percent with $282,754 collected.
