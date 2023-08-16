Wharton County’s 2023 property evaluations show several million dollars worth of property growth from increased home values and economic growth locally.
“County wide, land values went up. Some home values went up some, across the board everything went up some,” Chief Appraiser Irene Klein said, “I know there were several areas in the El Campo area that went up significantly residential wise, there’s just a few subdivisions there that just sell good and always have a lot of sales.”
Each school district saw between 12 and 14 percent increase in freeze adjusted values market values. El Campo ISD rose from $1.413 billion to $1.702 billion, an increase of about $289 million in new value.
Louise ISD’s values went up from $573 million to $620 million, about $47 million of growth over the previous year.
Likewise, Wharton ISD increased from $1.283 billion to $1.413 billion, East Bernard increased from $554 million to $588 million and Boling ISD increased from $425 million to $463 million.
The cities saw a wider range of growth, with the City of El Campo freeze adjusted taxable value totals rose from $783 million to $873 million, a $90 million increase in local evaluations. The City of Wharton rose from $552 million to near $605 million, an increase of nearly $53 million.
“We definitely saw an upswing in El Campo, Wharton saw some but not at much as El Campo. El Campo looks like it went up a lot more but they had more new construction,” Klein said.
El Campo ISD garnered 29 percent increase of commercial personal property and 12 percent increase in commercial real property, whereas the city rolls showed a 9 percent increase and a less than 1 percent decrease in those respective categories.
The largest gains in taxable new value came county-wide taxing entities with $341 million in new value posted by Wharton County Junior College, Wharton County, the Coastal Bend Groundwater Conservation District and the Emergency Services District 1.
The next highest gain was recorded by the West Wharton County Hospital District and ESD 4 at $235 and $236 million respectively followed by ECISD bringing in $151 million in taxable new value.
Large new projects had stoked some fears about mirage values, a paper tiger of tax value that doesn’t actually help pay for the entities but still depressed taxes due to higher values. Officials say that’s nothing to worry about.
“Let’s just go with (a solar farm) in Wharton, they had $145 million of new value. Typically, it should help everyone except them (the business). They’re not going to necessarily lose the value, with the solar farms particularly. They have a $20 million cap and then it goes up, (their value is) not going to go down,” Klein said, adding “My value or your value is just based on what the value of like property is.”
The various Wharton County economic development corporations efforts to bring in new businesses seem to be working as El Campo and ECISD are attracting what appears to be very healthy growth.
“Your commercial new value, at least in El Campo, we had quite a lot of new businesses. The new apartment complex and (Lost Lagoon) had some new value as well ... you always, when you have good commercial growth, you’re in a healthy area. It’s better for the property owners because it gives the commercial base a larger share of the support for the municipalities,” Klein said.
Commercial property values were on the rise, almost universally through the county, with only Boling ISD showing a greater than 1 percent decrease in commercial property value out if all the school districts. Boling ISD’s commercial personal property decreased by about $4 million, or 21 percent.
