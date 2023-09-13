As the heat and drought persist, it is time for real concern about several of our valued and even not so valued trees. If you look up and around as you move around our area, you will readily observe trees that are really suffering for lack of moisture or maybe already dead.
Southern Magnolia – For the first time in my life I see this valued, blooming tree in extreme distress, if it is not getting extra water. The new leaves that grew this year are now wilted, brown, crispy. A few that entered the season in poor health are already dead. Slow, deep watering is essential to helping these Magnolias survive. Hungry squirrels are now down to eating the seeds exposed on the cones left after this spring’s blooms.
Crapemyrtle – Most un-watered crapemyrtle have already dropped all their leaves as a defensive strategy to survive. I think most will survive if you soak them now. Lay a hose or soaker out around the outline of the canopy and let the water trickle slowly for 12 to 24 hours. These plants may put on new growth faster than you can imagine.
Water Oak – This common tree is all over town and you can see that several have gone brown or bare. There are big, healthy specimens that still look great. All of the healthy ones will benefit from slow, deep soaks.
Water Oaks are unique in that there is a fungus that lives in the tree’s live tissue and remains harmless as long as the tree is thriving. When the tree suffers and weakens, the fungus goes into attack mode and helps the dying process. Be aware that the dead tree deteriorates quickly and will begin to drop limbs on you and your property in about a year. Removal is essential to your safety.
Live Oak – Our old reliable Texas native has endured Texas droughts for thousands of years. I have seen only a few that are showing stress by shedding leaves or new leaves that have turned brown. If you see dead branches (2 to 3 feet long) up in the tree, the culprit is likely from hungry squirrels that have eaten the tasty, young bark. There are a few trees being attacked by borers that sense the trees distress. Even Live Oaks need some deep watering assistance.
Several folks ask if the Oak Wilt found in Central Texas is the problem. Wharton County only has one or two Oak Wilt cases diagnosed so far, and that is in the northwest areas of the county. We have been lucky so far.
Maples, Ash, Elm, Hackberry Trees - The leaves on many of these have turned yellow and been shed. I don’t know if these will recover, but a deep soaking likely will contribute greatly to survival of your valued shade. The Elm and Hackberry are native enough to hang on and survive. Over the years nature has provided adaptations for healthy specimens to enter a heat dormancy and wait for the moisture of fall, winter, and spring. Pines are shedding needles. Bald Cypress is an expert at returning from apparent death.
If you see a tree or branch where the leaves have turned brown and are ‘frozen’ in place and not dropping, that tree/branch is DEAD. No need to wait for removal decisions.
Water slowly and deeply, particularly out at the perimeter of the tree canopy or dripline. The cost may be hard to afford, but we can’t afford not to. Removal of the dead tree and replacement with a new one is far more painful.
