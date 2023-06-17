The 18th annual Ricebelt Antique Tractor Pull and Show is scheduled today only, on the American Legion grounds on Hwy. 71 South at Armory Road.
The family show is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with four divisions of tractors pulling a resistance sled as well as a Kiddie Pedal Pull set to begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a flag ceremony conducted by the Elks Lodge and parade of tractors starting at 11 a.m. before rounding the day out with more pulls.
A $20 hook fee per pull is charged to competitors.
The event is a pull for competitive tractor drivers, some that travel the state interested in the festivities.
“People want to come out with their families and have a good time. We get a lot of people from out of town. We have some staying in town that come in every year, New Bransfels, south of Austin, North Houston, Angleton and a lot of folks from the Hill Country as well,” event organizer Debbie Chappell said.
“We had around 75 tractors last year, We traditionally measured it by sled pulls, we had 130 pulls at our highest point,” Chappell said.
Also on show are antique tractors and other farm equipment for show, either restored or left “as is”. To qualify as antique, the tractor must be at least made at or before 1965.
Food and drinks will be available, with hot dogs and hamburgers on the menu along with Texas Shaved Ice bringing snow cones as well as lemonade and tea.
The event usually falls around Flag Day, as such the El Campo Elks Lodge No. 1749 plans to host a flag ceremony as well.
Gates opened at 10 a.m. and admission is free, however donations are asked for as the proceeds are donated to the American Legion to help local veterans.
“Pride, in our red, white and blue, is why we do this. We do it for our veterans,” Chappell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.