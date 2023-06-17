The 18th annual Ricebelt Antique Tractor Pull and Show is scheduled today only, on the American Legion grounds on Hwy. 71 South at Armory Road.

The family show is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with four divisions of tractors pulling a resistance sled as well as a Kiddie Pedal Pull set to begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a flag ceremony conducted by the Elks Lodge and parade of tractors starting at 11 a.m. before rounding the day out with more pulls.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.