Wharton police say they caught the third man involved in the Riverbend Apartments shooting last year.
A bullet hit a nine-year-old boy in the back and 12 people were endangered during the exchange of gunfire as an altercation in the 2500 block of Junior College Blvd. parking lot turned violent shortly before 5 a.m. June 26, 2022.
J’Kyriahn Holloway, then 18, was also hit in the chest, but is believed to be one of the people who pulled a trigger.
Holloway of 1109 Second in Clute was transported to OakBend ER that night. “Holloway admitted to being involved in a shooting while being treated at OakBend ER,” Wharton PD Detective Ariel Soltura said.
Police don’t know what prompted the shootout, but have arrested two other individuals.
Jason Matthew Garza, 20, of 314 W. Walnut in Hungerford, turned himself in shortly after the shooting, and faces a single charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released June 30, 2022.
Jerome Clayton Sanford Jr. (aka “JJ”), 18, of 14722 Cypress Creek Landing in Houston was arrested in Kinney County on July 22, 2022 on unrelated charges. Wharton County warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 12 counts of deadly conduct and a single count of unlawful possession of firearm by felon were served against him. He was transferred to the Wharton County Jail on Aug. 13, 2022, posted $150,000 in bonds and was released two days later.
A shotgun was recovered by police and additional weapons may have been used, according to Soltura.
Holloway was booked into the Wharton County Jail June 7 on a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 12 counts of deadly conduct - shooting at a person. He remained in jail as of press time in lieu of $140,000 in bonds.
The child, who was an innocent bystander, has reportedly recovered from his injuries.
