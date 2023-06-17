Visitors to Riverside Hall in East Bernard got their polka on and had their fill of pastries and barbecue at the 32nd Annual Czech Kolache Klobase Festival in East Bernard last week.
The festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with Ennis Czech Boys on the hall stage and Al Sulak’s Country sounds rocking the outdoor pavilion as guests arrived.
Outside the hall booths featuring handmade crafts, clothing and souvenirs, some of which were specifically Czech or Bohemian in origin. Local artisans packed the marketplace with handmade soaps, jewelry and traditional foods.
Inside the main hall Rick and Debra Halfmann, King and Queen of the National Polka Fest 2023, twirled on the dance floor to the sounds of Czech and Then Some.
“We’ve been dancing since before we were married, 45 years ago,” Rick Halfmann said.
“We dance polkas, waltzes and country oldies,” Debra added.
Outside the hall visitors bought and nibbled on fresh kolaches of all varieties and enjoyed barbecue chicken, sausage and all the trimmings. Sausage sandwiches and hamburgers were served later in the afternoon.
KJT officials from the state office held a kolache eating contest for different age groups.
Other performing bands included the Dujka Bros., Red Ravens, Czech and Then Some.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.