National Polka Fest

National Polka Fest 2023 King Rick Halfmann gives his queen (and wife of 45 years) Debra a swirl as the polk music plays in East Bernard last weekend.

Visitors to Riverside Hall in East Bernard got their polka on and had their fill of pastries and barbecue at the 32nd Annual Czech Kolache Klobase Festival in East Bernard last week.

The festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with Ennis Czech Boys on the hall stage and Al Sulak’s Country sounds rocking the outdoor pavilion as guests arrived.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.