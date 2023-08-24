How It's Parked Counts

New city restrictions will require RVs to be parked on improved surfaces and behind the front of a home among other requirements.

 ROBERT D BROZEK

Additional RV and boat parking restrictions are now in effect and violators will soon face the possibilities of fines.

In a 5-2 vote last session with Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante and District 1 Councilman Steve Ward against, the council approved requiring improved parking pads as well as limiting where and when RVs and boats can be parked on public property.

