Additional RV and boat parking restrictions are now in effect and violators will soon face the possibilities of fines.
In a 5-2 vote last session with Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante and District 1 Councilman Steve Ward against, the council approved requiring improved parking pads as well as limiting where and when RVs and boats can be parked on public property.
The public is restricted from parking RVs and boats on streets and other public property at all times except for loading periods.
“Why? Why are we doing this ... why now, and where is this coming from,” Ward asked. “One person complained about it ... There are a lot of RVs and boats in town, I didn’t really notice them until now.”
The public will have to install a gravel, asphalt or similar surface for their vehicle to be parked upon that is located behind the front of the home and the lot set back. The location must be one where a curb cut exists or can be installed.
The ordinance is already in effect, however, “there will be an initial grace period, during which a courtesy notice of changes in regulations for parking RVs will be left at the property,” City Planning Director Krystal Hasselmeier said. “Fines are only levied in cases that are not resolved and are turned over to the (municipal) court.”
Council expressed concern over the lack of rental sites for RV/Boat parking, but opted to proceed with the new restrictions.
“Will the city ride around (looking for violations), or will you wait for a neighbor to complain?” District 3 Councilman David Hodges asked.
Both ways to find violators will be utilized, according to Hasselmeier, who told council she thought there were only few people whose vehicles did not meet the new restrictions.
The city’s Inspection Department has received criticism for reactive enforcement previously, only responding when a citizen complains.
Council expressed concern over how people moving to the city would learn of the new restrictions. Mayor Chris Barbee recommended a handout on ordinances when a new resident turns on a utility account.
