Shopping Local

The Yackel family makes its selection at Shoe Dept. just before El Campo schools started. Their purchase will be part of the sales tax rebated to the city in October.

A second month of far-better-than-expected sales tax rebate growth is great news for the economy and the city, officials say.

“We are thrilled with the continued upward trend in sales tax revenue for El Campo. It’s a wonderful surprise and due entirely to our community supporting our El Campo businesses,” said Carolyn Gibson, the executive director of the City Development Corporation of El Campo.

