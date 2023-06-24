Ranchers look for hearty cattle with market value

– This is Part 2 of Cattle Call: The History of American Brahman Cattle by Wharton historian Merle R. Hudgins. Look for the eight part Cattle Call series on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month throughout the summer.

The Brahman cattle now bred in the United States originated in India. Why would Texas and other ranching states want to import this breed when the Southwest had large herds of Longhorns roaming, waiting for the taking?

Longhorn cattle began as feral offspring of Castilian cattle brought to Mexico by Spain. After 1512, all importation ceased. In 1690, the first Mexican cattle crossed the Rio Grande into Texas.

