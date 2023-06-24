The Brahman cattle now bred in the United States originated in India. Why would Texas and other ranching states want to import this breed when the Southwest had large herds of Longhorns roaming, waiting for the taking?
Longhorn cattle began as feral offspring of Castilian cattle brought to Mexico by Spain. After 1512, all importation ceased. In 1690, the first Mexican cattle crossed the Rio Grande into Texas.
Over the next 200 years these long-horned cattle multiplied, only the fittest survived. The King Ranch, Texas’ largest with 825,000 acres, had more than 65,000 Longhorns and sold about 10,000 per year. It wasn’t until 1964 that the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America was established and Long Horns were recognized as distinct breed. Now, Longhorns are raised for cultural heritage and bragging rights to longest horns, as well as a few for the beef market.
The breed began to take shape when feral Castilian cattle bred with feral British cattle that were the prodigy of several breeds. This gave the hybrids and traits that allowed them to forage and protect their herd from predators. These cattle were roaming Texas Gulf Coast when Stephen F. Austin’s Original 300 settled the land grants.
Castalian longer horn genes passed on best protection and dominance for the herd leader; extended horn length and allowed them to forage on moss and leaves in tree branches. What their descendants did not offer was the better tasting and tender fatty meat that yields more dollars at market.
Who were the pioneers who introduced the future Brahman breed into the U.S. and Texas? In 1835, Dr. (first name lost to history) Campbell and CR Bryce were in Egypt and saw Indian Zebu herds. They purchased four cows and two bulls to be shipped to South Carolina - first shipment for breeding purposes.
In 1849, Dr. J Bolton Davis exchanged two water buffalo he purchased in Turkey for two Zebu owned by the Earl of Derby in England; taking them to South Carolina. He saw this breed during his years as Ag consultant to a Turkish Sultan. During the War Between the States in the 1860s, the herds were confiscated to feed soldiers; few survived.
By 1865, Texas was the only state in the country to have more cattle than people during Civil War.
Wharton County, created 1846, starts recording cattle brands in 1847. The first went to Daniel Kincheloe and No.8 to Joel Hudgins JH on Jan. 25, 1847. Shanghai Pierce did not get into ranching until after 1865 when he registered his BU brand.
In 1854, the government of Australia sent four Zebu bulls to Louisiana resident Richard Barrow in gratitude for Barrow’s housing and training a group of Australians on how to plant, grow and harvest cotton and sugar cane.
By the late 1860s, some resulting hybrids were purchased by a (first name unknown) Shannon for his ranch near Galveston; and that herd later sold to James A. McFaddin of Victoria County.
In 1858 Wharton County reported 680 Anglos and 2,181 slaves living within its boundaries. That same year, the county had 13,665 head of cattle valued at $81,860; and 2,110 horses valued $96,280. A century later in 1958 Wharton County’s cattle census was Crossbreeds 89,500, Brahman 5,000, Dairy 4,200, Hereford 2,500, Santa Gertrudis 1,500, Angus 1,000 and Shorthorn 500, totaling 104,200. The population of Wharton County was 38,152.
The next year John David Miller with a herd of cattle left Virginia for Texas and acquired some of Barrow’s Zebus in exchange for shorthorns. Those were the first of the pre-Brahman breed brought to Texas. Miller settled in Victoria County and later sold his herd to JM McFaddin.
In 1871 and 1875, Mifflin Kenedy purchased 15 Zebu bulls from India for his Laureless Ranch near Rockport. He along with Richard King later became the partners of Santa Gertrudis Ranch.
In 1878, Shanghai Pierce in Wharton County, and John N. Keeran in Victoria County united to buy five Zebu (four bulls and one cow). Pierce kept three bulls; Keeran took largest bull which he dubbed Brackenridge, an animal weighing in at 2,500 pounds, and a 1,600-pound he called Lallah Rook.
Keeran gave some of their offspring to JA McFaddin (the son of JM). McFaddin began buying pure-blooded Zebu, including the entire Barrow Ranch’s one-quarter Zebu herd in Louisiana. McFaddin’s wealth allowed him to travel around the world.
He, Pierce, Keeran and TM O’Connor are considered to be the foundation creators of American Brahmans while JW Sartwelle is considered to be the greatest promoter of the breed beginning in the 1930s.
In 1885, JM Frost and Albert Montgomery of Harris County purchase two bulls from Calcutta, India, which they name Richard II and Kahidive, to breed Zebu cows purchased from the Barrow Ranch. Al McFaddin, Pierce, and Hudgins purchased some of these resulting calves. In 1895, Al McFaddin and TB Woods of Refugio purchased the entire Montgomery herd in Harris County.
Around that same time, ranchers from Texas to Florida began buying these offspring to improve their herds.
Also in 1895, Hudgins purchased “big-eared Louisiana cattle” which were 50 percent Bos indicus that were placed with his existing herd at Hungerford. However, these did not contribute to later development of their American Gray Brahman herd, but their prodigy gave insight to how Zebu genetics improved herds.
The same year a red Gir Zebu cow gave birth to a bull calf while on exhibit with the Hagenbeck Circus was in Columbus. The circus management gave the calf to Peter Hahn, a local cowhand who helped with the birth. This bull was given freedom to roam, siring numerous half Zebu calves.
Louis Bunge began buying these offspring; and later sold his heifers to the Pierce Estate. In 1904, the Hagenbeck Circus displayed a Zebu bull called Prince at World’s Fair in St Louis, Mo.
Al McFaddin saw qualities he needed for his herd and purchased Prince; but didn’t have a Zebu cow to mate as his died.
William States Jacobs had a 2,000-acre ranch at Webster in Harris County. He also purchased numerous calves from the Hagenbeck Circus to begin his Zebu herd.
How does Wharton County fit into the popularity of this breed? Who were instrumental in developing it? A few surprises not generally known about the Brahman/Zebu breed will be revealed in this bi-monthly series.
– This is Part 2 of Cattle Call: The History of American Brahman Cattle by Wharton historian Merle R. Hudgins. Look for the eight part Cattle Call series on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month throughout the summer.
