Wharton County sheriff’s deputies on patrol on the county’s east side nabbed two for driving while intoxicated and one for illegal vape pens in the last week.
Deputies continue their patrols of rural roadways looking for suspicious activity, intoxicated drivers or other concerns.
On CR 207 near East Bernard, a deputy responding to a citizen’s complaint of a semi-truck parked in roadway found what appeared to be an intoxicated driver the hard way around 11 p.m. Friday, July 21.
“As the deputy was investigating the welfare concern (with his emergency lights activated), a vehicle passed the deputy’s location and struck his patrol unit,” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak said.
The driver was stopped and identified as 54-year-old Nora Soto of 803 Old Wharton Road, No. 2, in East Bernard.
The deputy reportedly found an open alcohol container in the vehicle. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container. Processed at the county jail, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
The next day, a deputy conducting a traffic stop on FM 102 near CR 263 detected the smell of marijuana.
“A probable cause search yielded a THC vape pen in the center console along with two other THC vape cartridges in a bag on the rear seat,” Novak said.
The driver, Damontae Wonyae Levi, 20, of 1006 Yett in Eagle Lake, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Processed, he posted a $17,500 bond and was released the next day.
Traffic patrol on FM 1301 near FM 442 in the Boling area on Sunday, July 23 netted another suspected drunk driver.
The deputy reportedly saw a silver pickup run a stop sign and, when the vehicle was stopped, detected the small of alcohol.
Driver Brandon Auer, 42, of 665 Branding Iron Trail in Angleton was asked to take sobriety tests and failed six in a row. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 12:07 a.m. Taken to the jail, he posted a $500 bond and was released that afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.