An El Campo ambulance was targeted Sunday by a BB gun-shooting assailant as it traveled along West Jackson Street.
No one was injured, EMS Director Garret Bubela told the Leader-News Monday, but added a BB was found embedded in the passenger side door of the cab.
“We are very glad everyone is okay ... If the BB would have hit approximately one foot higher then it could have broken the glass, entered the cab, and struck our crew,” he said.
The ambulance had been en route to pick up a transfer patient when the shooting took place in the pre-dawn hours Sunday.
The shots are believed to have been fired when the ambulance passed by the Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson.
“The crew ... heard a noise and assumed it was a rock that hit the ambulance. It wasn’t until the next morning when they were washing the ambulance that they noticed the BB embedded in the door of the vehicle,” Bubela said.
No one has issued any threats against the department, he added.
Police ask anyone with any information about who is responsible to contact the station at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via the Crime Stoppers P3 app.
Two days before the ambulance was targeted, an unknown person armed with a BB gun was in the 500 block of West Norris.
“Several windows ... were shot with what appears to have been a BB gun,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Several people had been inside the home when it was targeted around 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, but no injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated a less than $750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.