Wharton County’s Pierce and Hudgins ranching families are credited with making this county known as one of today’s top three Brahman cattle counties in Texas. To understand how Wharton County achieved this status, one must know the history of these two ranches.
Pierce Estate Ranch
AH “Shanghai” Pierce, age 19, arrived in Texas in 1853 as a stowaway on a ship bound for Indianola. He learned a lot about cattle in the school of hard knocks. This tutelage can be found in “Shanghai Pierce, a fair likeness” by Chris Emmett.
In 1858, Jonathan Pierce joined his brother in Texas, and they began the takeover of land and cattle under the title “El Rancho Grande.” Their ranch stretched across three counties. The brothers married sisters, daughters of WD Lacy, signer of Texas Declaration of Independence. Prior to 1860, their cattle brand was AP. After the Civil War ended and over a period of one year, the Pierce brothers branded 25,000 mavericks and calves. Mavericks were cattle roaming at will with no brands; calves came with them after branding.
In 1871, Pierce got a contract to provide the Cuban government cattle to feed their soldiers in the fight for Independence from Spain. This money put them in good financial status to eventually buy 250,000 acres of land and acquire more cattle.
Over the years Shanghai made a lot of money, lost a lot of money; made a lot of friends, made a lot of enemies; made a lot of partnerships, ended a lot of partnerships – including the partnership with his brother Jonathan.
Armour-Pierce Ranch, currently 32,000 acres, is the largest single holding in Wharton County. The town of Pierce, platted in 1894, was originally Pierce’s Station with the railroad arrival in 1881. One block was designated for a courthouse, as Shanghai was determined to be the center of all he surveyed. If he could convince voters to move the site of the courthouse to the west side of Colorado, he would be able to watch over how the county should be run.
Looking for other ways to make money, Shanghai invested into farming the newest money crop – rice. To water this crop, a pumping station was built on the Colorado River in 1900. After the Lower Colorado River Authority acquired all rights to water in Colorado, this station was grandfathered, allowing Pierce Ranch to retain rights to pump water from the river.
Shanghai’s dream to increase the number of Zebu type cattle into his herd would be achieved, but not by Shanghai. He died Dec. 26, 1900, at the age of 66 years, six months.
His nephew, Abel Pierce Borden, started overseeing the ranch for Shanghai’s daughter Mary Withers and her four children. In 1956, the holdings were divided between granddaughters Frances Lacy Armour and Mary Pierce Runnells.
After years of management by others, the Armour great-grandchildren returned to Wharton County and are now at the helm of Pierce Estate in Wharton County.
Abel Head “Shanghai” Pierce is buried in Hawley’s Cemetery with a life-sized 6’5” marble statue set on a 10-foot pedestal created by sculptor Frank Teich. Three Texas Historical Commission markers are on the Pierce ranch: Abel H “Shanghai” Pierce Ranch – erected in 1936 during the Texas Centennial; “Shanghai” Pierce Ranch House” – erected in 1965; and Site of Pierce Hotel – erected in 1984.
JD Hudgins Ranch
The United States 1690 Census lists Hudgins living in York County, Virginia. In 1742, more Hudgins arrive from Wales to the Tidewater area of Virginia. In 1839, Joel Hudgins, age 39, a widower with one child, migrated to Texas.
Until 1846, the land he acquired was part of Matagorda County. In 1847, he married Rachel Northington McKenzie, a widow with three children. During their marriage, Rachel gave birth to nine children; including three sets of twins – only four of the nine survived to adulthood. These four boys are the ancestors to all claiming Hudgins kinship, the majority live in Wharton County. (Rachel was in charge of the ranch after Joel died in 1873. She died in 1903, age 82, having lived in Texas under four national flags: Mexico, the Republic of Texas, the United States and the Confederate States of America.)
Brothers Josiah and Alexander Hudgins became partners in 1895; and the partnership dissolved in 1909. Josiah, aka JD, created a new partnership with his wife, his four children and their spouses. The four children Eola, Walter, Ethel and Lilian were the next generation to operate the ranch. JD’s grandchildren created five divisions: Hudgins – Forgason – Mangum – Locke - Koonce.
JD Hudgins and his son Walter saw how cattle with the Zebu bloodline were healthier, had greater endurance under the hot Texas sun, and were less bothered by insects. In 1915, he purchased 40 female Nellore-type Zebu from the Pierce Ranch. This purchase put the Hudgins ranch into focusing on Zebu for future herd improvement and sales. Their next major purchase in 1923 added 30 Brazilian females, all Nellore lineage. In 1924, JD purchased one bull named Liberty Bond from the Pierce ranch paying with a $1,000 Liberty Bond.
In 1933, the purchase of Manso, a Guzerate bull, changed Hudgins’ ranch sales and reputation forever. Manso’s beefy genetic traits passed on to his prodigy creating a cornerstone of the American Gray Brahmans that continue to be sought by buyers today. To this day, the name Manso cannot be used unless the animal is proven to have direct registry lineage.
In 1943 Walter died and son Edgar took his place as president of JDH, Inc., a ranch that never hired outside management; one of few U.S. ranches of its sales volume to be totally family operated.
At the 1946 National Brahman Show, Manimoso Manso won Grand Champion Bull. Edgar Brown, a millionaire from Beaumont, offered Hudgins Ranch $20,000 for the bull, but Edgar turned him down. In 1947 and 1953, JD Hudgins Inc. gave Texas A&M small herds of registered American Brahmans for educational study of the breed. In 1951, JDH, Inc. sent Brahmans to Texas Tech and other Ag colleges including the American Institute of Agri Sciences in Costa Rica.
In 1962 and 1963, the original partnership was now so large that it was time to reorganize. The ranch encompassed 20,000 acres in Texas and 6,000 acres in Oklahoma; and leased 5,000 acres on Lissie Prairie from Winterman Farms. Land, cattle, equipment, etc. was divided into five divisions with the sales office remaining under JDH, Inc. and Edgar remained president of firm until his death in February 1986.
In a small park across street from the JDH office are four THC markers: Site of Post West Bernard Station – JD Hudgins Ranch – Site of Quinan Community – New York, Texas & Mexican RR & Community of Hungerford (dedicated in 1986). The 1851 Texas Historic Cemetery was dedicated in 2003. It is located off County Roads 213 and 215 and contains numerous Hudgins family burials. The last burial took place in 1986.
– This is Part 4 of Cattle Call: The History of American Brahman Cattle by Wharton historian Merle R. Hudgins. Look for the eight part Cattle Call series on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month throughout the summer.
