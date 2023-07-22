Wharton County ranches built all-Texas beef cattle breed

The Manso bull name is a protected name, requiring proof that the animal is part of the original Hudgins’ Ranch Guzerate bull lineage. A “Manso” bull won Grand Champion Bull at the National Brahman Show and earned a $20,000 offer for sale, that would be worth over $300,000 in today’s dollars. It was rejected.

Wharton County’s Pierce and Hudgins ranching families are credited with making this county known as one of today’s top three Brahman cattle counties in Texas. To understand how Wharton County achieved this status, one must know the history of these two ranches.

Pierce Estate Ranch

