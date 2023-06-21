Young Puller

Easton McMahan, 8, of El Campo, has his John Deere tractor hooked up to the pull sled and pushes it as hard as is safe looking to set a respectable distance at Saturday’s Ricebelt Tractor Pull at the American Legion. McMahan was the youngest entrant in the pull and needed his father walking next to him for safety.

Locals and travelers alike braved the summertime heat to enjoy the 18th annual Ricebelt Antique Tractor Pull Saturday on the El Campo American Legion grounds.

Organizers were pleased with the event, visitors turning out despite the heat advisory breaking 100 degrees all this weekend.

