Locals and travelers alike braved the summertime heat to enjoy the 18th annual Ricebelt Antique Tractor Pull Saturday on the El Campo American Legion grounds.
Organizers were pleased with the event, visitors turning out despite the heat advisory breaking 100 degrees all this weekend.
“As far as we’re concerned, it was a success. Attendance was down a little but, likely due to heat and our pulls were down, but we still had almost 100 pulls which was good. As long as we make money to give to the Legion, we consider it a success, we’re good,” event coordinator Debbie Chappell said.
The program took visitors most of the day, with peak attendance estimated around 225 with locals as well as travelers from as far afield as Basile, La., showing up to participate in the festivities.
At their peak, the show drew in 130 tractor pulls and has recently brought in around 75 per year.
Hot weather wasn’t as much of a problem for entrants to the Kiddie Pull who got free snow cones for entering the competition, after the cheers of parents and visitors watching their efforts.
“The snow cones were probably the most popular booth ... The girls are already looking to adding more things to do for next year for the kids, and figuring out how we can bring in new events,” Chappell said.
Ricebelt’s tractor pull is first, and foremost, a fundraiser in support of local veterans, donating the proceeds to the American Legion and some visiting military members made their appreciation known.
“I walked over to some people I didn’t recognize, a couple that came out, this couple was from San Antonio and they were both military. They told me that they were browsing for something to do and found us. They drove from San Antonio down here and they wanted to come down and see us. They came and thanked us for putting this on. And thanked us for the support for the military,” Chappell said, adding “We were pleased with the outcome. The Elks Lodge is always a big hit and when the national anthem gets to playing, everyone got on their feet.”
Beyond the pull and the parade, antique machinery was lined up almost across the field, with tractors, hay bailers and other antique equipment displayed for visitors to see how producers used to have to work their fields.
The pull draws generations of volunteers that want to contribute to the cause of helping veterans, with some of the older generations looking to hand of the reins to their adult children and others that want to continue their work.
“We had phenomenal help, between the workers and the announcers. The same woman that works on the scale has done it for 18 years, Donna Hacker,” Chappell said.
