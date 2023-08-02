Three water line breaks greeted El Campo Public Works crews Tuesday morning with concern growing that the worst is yet to come.
It all depends on soil conditions, City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News, and the forecast isn’t promising.
“Water breaks have not been out of line so far,” he said early last week, adding, “As the dryness and heat keep continuing, that will probably change.”
Monday it did, officials say, with breaks reported on Pierce, Kerney and Meadow Lane that had crews scrambling first to locate the cracks in lines and then to get all fixed with a minimum amount of water loss, damage to streets and inconvenience to the public.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts temperatures in the 100-degree range or feeling like it for the foreseeable future with a slight chance of rain popping up occasionally, but far too rarely to make a significant difference.
“Mostly older lines in the old unimproved areas - galvanized lines and A/C lines are the most at risk (of cracking),” Thompson said.
A/C lines are made of an asbestos/concrete mix. “(It was) very popular and cost effective 40 years ago. (It is) not hazardous until you grind it or cut into it dry,” he said.
The public should keep their eyes out for the tell-tale signs of water line breaks – the most obvious being water bubbling up from a road. Unexplained marshy areas in a yard are another one.
People who spot a water line leak can call the Public Works Department at 979-541-5075 during regular business hours or the non-emergency police station line 979-543-5311 for large leaks at other times.
Public works crews triage leak reports fixing those causing the most damage and water loss first.
