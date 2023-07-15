Drawing a crowd that filled most of the seats in the El Campo Civic Center’s Duson Room, District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman met with residents Wednesday to discuss his first term, legislative accomplishments and shortfalls of the 88th State Legislature, tax reduction and the impeachment of Ken Paxton.
Around 50 Wharton County residents showed up for the freshman legislator’s first town hall in Wharton County. Kitzman, R-Pattison, finished his first session in Austin after unseating long-time representative Phil Stephenson after District 85 was redrawn to include Colorado, Fayette, Austin and Waller counties on top of the traditional Wharton and part of Fort Bend counties and excluding half of Jackson County.
The representative began discussing the proposed tax package moving through the legislature, (see related story) a topic his constituency was interested in although some voters and Kitzman didn’t feel it went far enough.
Attendees liked increasing the homestead exemption from $40,000 - $100,000, however had reservations about how their home appraisals would be handled as the initial state house plan called for a 5 percent appraisal cap per year and the final compromise ended at a 20-percent, three-year appraisal “circuit breaker” for commercial and non-homestead properties.
“To me, it looks like your appraisals are going to go up now, and when they go up there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to have to sell their houses and whatever they need to do to get out and no matter if they have that $100,000 or not because now that $100,000 home will be worth $200,000,” Floyd Fisher said to the representative.
Kitzman emphasized that was why the Texas House of Representatives wanted the 5 percent appraisal cap, “after a few years, that $100,000 will get eaten up,” Kitzman said.
At the end of the meeting, residents wanted answers from the representative as to his vote to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, with resident Dan Harris before the meeting saying he was “stunned at the 60 [Republicans] that voted for this and they should be run out.”
A similar, albeit more cordial, sentiment came from John Bieltz who asked about how quick the investigation into Paxton seemed to be.
“I went to the actual committee meeting where the investigators were laying out their case, I’m going to tell you, there’s a lot of propaganda that got sent out to y’all that doesn’t reflect how the actual process works ... the evidence is terrible,” Kitzman said. The representative added that, regardless of his personal feelings, what disturbed him was the alleged abuse of office. Paxton would have his day in court in the state Senate, he added.
Also at the event, Kitzman talked about the increases to retired teacher pay as a cost of living adjustment, COLA, with retired teacher Randy Hill saying of the representative “I’m glad he came, I think he’s doing a good job for Wharton County.”
That was the general attitude of El Campo’s first Kitzman-hosted town hall.
“When he’s talking about tax reform and teacher retirement I’m happy with that, it’s a slow start but it’s something,” Bill Rakowitz said.
