A Wharton County lawman has just completed a term at the FBI National Academy, learning advanced law enforcement skills from the best of the best and bringing them to the area.
Former El Campo Police Officer and now Wharton Patrol Sargent Stephen Jimenez graduated with the FBI’s Class 286 alongside 237 other graduates representing 47 states as well as 25 nations.
The program consists of classroom work where officers learn policing theory and tactics from national experts as well as athletic courses, cap-stoning the progress is a run down the U.S. Marine’s Yellow Brick Road course at the base in Quantico, Va.
“About week two, it finally hit me once the instructor started talking about cases they had worked. One of the instructors was the hostage instructors for the Captain Phillips incident, the Tom Hanks movie, he was on the phone with the military talking them through it. That’s something that was big and I’m learning from those people. I’ve made it to this point in my career where I’m sitting in these offices with the best people in the world,” Jimenez said.
The program offers courses to aspiring officers looking to expand their policing repertoire into new areas.
“Before (the officers) arrive, they register for classes they’ll be taking there academically. The courses vary from leadership, media relations to cybersecurity, other people might look at tactical investigations,” FBI Houston Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan said.
A nomination from the department’s chief starts the background checks and interviews a candidate must pass to attend classes.
Jimenez’ chief had nothing but glowing praise for the officer.
“I believe that this opportunity and privilege to attend the FBI National Academy has provided great leadership development and networking opportunities for Sgt. Jimenez ... I know that our attendance in Quantico has certainly enhanced our own personal and professional development as leaders. I expect no less from Sgt. Jimenez,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said.
The returning Jimenez has plenty of ideas for how to improve policing locally, but one he’s focusing on is the physical and mental health of the department’s officers.
“I started in 2005 so I’m going on 19 years and when I started wellness and health wasn’t really talked about. The officer suicide rate is outrageous. We see the things that normal people don’t have to see, after a time that takes a toll on their mind and body. Officers need to know that we are humans and we need to take care of the physical and mental aspects of their lives. There’s a perception of us a robots without emotions, and that’s not what we are,” Jimenez said. He’s expressed interest in instituting physical and mental wellness programs at the department.
Starting as a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department correctional officer in 2005, Jimenez then became a patrol officer serving at the El Campo PD for five years, before returning to the sheriff’s office as a patrol deputy and a narcotics deputy until 2017. He joined then joined the WPD and has served as a detective, a K-9 officer and, most recently, a patrol sergeant with future plans.
“I took all the leadership classes, that was my main focus was to build on that. My future plans are to become a chief of police, if not at Wharton than another agency,” Jimenez said.
He isn’t the only local law enforcement graduate from the FBI’s National academy, Wharton Chief Lynch graduated in 2005 and Wharton Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Mican graduated in 2018.
