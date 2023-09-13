El Campo shoppers are powering up the economy, staving off a tax hike and energizing local stores since May, and officials urge the public to keep shopping local.
The September sales tax rebate from the state’s comptroller’s office, reflecting purchases made in July, came in at $545,015, up 23.33 percent from the amount rebated to El Campo in September 2022. Rebates have been up for the last five months starting with a modest 9.44 percent gain in May and then rocketing into the 20-percent range.
“Another month of joyful news at the city as we receive the sales tax number for September,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “These funds have been used to make one time purchases that might have been included in the budget for next year, such as the playground at Friendship Park, police units and other equipment. This is great news as we close out the (fiscal) year.”
Monday night, El Campo City Council approved dropping the tax rate from 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property to 44.42 cents, the no new revenue rate.
Sladek credited sales tax returns and lower than expected health insurance costs with saving residents money.
For the calendar year, El Campo’s sales tax is up 9.44 percent in comparison to 2022 with $4,697,0167 in the bank so far, up from $4,291,510 last year.
The rebates are the city’s 1.5 percent “cut” of the 8.25 percent in sales tax collected on most purchases.
The city ended 2022 up 3.05 percent on sales tax rebates. In 2021 sales tax returns were up 13.76 percent.
The last year El Campo sales tax rebates ended with a loss was 2016, a 3.41 percent decline.
Tremendous and definitely record-setting returns continue to be recorded in Wharton County with sales tax up 70.92 percent from $328,213 in September 2022 to $561,014.85 this month.
The county enjoyed a 23.15 percent gain in August, a 76.24 percent increase in July and an almost unheard of 91.93 percent hike in June. The county collects a half-cent of the 8.25 cents per $1 levy.
So far this year, county sales tax returns are up 37.21 percent from $2,944,230 to $4,039,794.
Commissioners saw a 1.23 percent gain in 2022, and leaped 27.68 percent in 2021. The last calendar year Wharton County experienced a loss was 2014, when the sales tax rebates were down 1.2 percent.
The City of Wharton’s sales tax return dropped 6.17 percent in September from $239,150 to $224,382.
The city’s rebates are well above normal for the calendar year, up 11.36 percent from $2,055,756 to $2,289,304.
Wharton finished 2022 with rebates up 5.3 percent and 2021 rose 14.63 percent. Sales tax in Wharton ended in a loss in 2020 when it was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard remained almost even on its September rebate, down .56 percent. This month the city received a $53,096 check.
So far this year, East Bernard’s sales tax rebates are down 2.84 percent from $453,148 to $440,238.
