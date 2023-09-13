Here’s Your Problem

Stan Prochazka works on a vehicle’s engine Tuesday morning at Mr. Tire. New parts and services paid to the local business help pay, through sales tax, for city employee raises and equipment.

El Campo shoppers are powering up the economy, staving off a tax hike and energizing local stores since May, and officials urge the public to keep shopping local.

The September sales tax rebate from the state’s comptroller’s office, reflecting purchases made in July, came in at $545,015, up 23.33 percent from the amount rebated to El Campo in September 2022. Rebates have been up for the last five months starting with a modest 9.44 percent gain in May and then rocketing into the 20-percent range.

