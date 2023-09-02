Don't risk it

Law enforcers remind all that having a designated driver is a far safer alternative than driving drunk. In addition to arrest, drunk drivers face the possibility of hurting others or themselves in an avoidable crash.

Local and state law enforcement will be out in force this holiday weekend looking for drunken drivers and other violations that put motorists in jeopardy.

“Roads will be busy this holiday weekend and we want everyone to get to and from their destinations safely,” Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said. “Do your part by paying attention to the road, put your phone down, buckle up, slow down and obey all traffic laws, so that we can end the summer on a safe note.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.