Local and state law enforcement will be out in force this holiday weekend looking for drunken drivers and other violations that put motorists in jeopardy.
“Roads will be busy this holiday weekend and we want everyone to get to and from their destinations safely,” Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said. “Do your part by paying attention to the road, put your phone down, buckle up, slow down and obey all traffic laws, so that we can end the summer on a safe note.”
During the 2022 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, Troopers statewide issued more than 64,000 citations and warnings. This included 720 citations for seat belt and child safety restraint, 288 DWI arrests, 280 felony arrests and 155 fugitive arrests.
El Campo police made three DWI arrests last Labor Day along with three for drug possession.
Officials ask you to remember that state law requires drivers to slow down or move over when emergency vehicles like police, fire, EMS and highway response trucks or tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with their lights activated.
If a road has more than one lane traveling in the same direction, drivers must move out of the lane closest to the emergency vehicles stopped on the road OR slow down at least 20 miles per hour below the speed limit.
During the 2022 Labor Day holiday period, state Troopers issued 230 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations.
Safety tips for driving this Labor Day weekend (or any day, really) are:
• Slow down and pay attention to what you’re doing. If you get tired, pull over in a safe spot and walk around to re-energize.
• Buckle up, it’s the law.
• Don’t drink and drive, even a little bit.
• Designate a (sober) driver.
• Stay off the mobile phone – this includes texting. Designate a “co-pilot” to oversee the phone while you’re driving so you can concentrate on the task at hand.
• Leave plenty of time to get to your destination. Roadways are likely to be crowded with stressed motorists. Remember to drive friendly and give the other motorists the courtesy you would like to receive.
• Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
