The El Campo Civic Center is receiving minor renovations, costs that will likely soon be passed down to those renting its’ rooms.
Most upgrades are cosmetic, like a fresh coat of paint inside and out, but a 40,848 square feet of space takes a lot of paint.
Lighting and fire suppression systems will be upgraded throughout and plans include addressing landscaping and resurfacing the parking lot.
There will also be upgrades to the audio/visual system in the Duson Room, the second largest area available for rent.
“In order to achieve this, staff is proposing to raise the Civic Center rental fees,” City Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council.
Originally opened as a Kmart big box store 1979, the business then shuttered in 1989 and was transformed into a community center by the Rotary Club of El Campo. The club deeded the structure to the city dubbed as the El Campo Civic Center.
“We’ve got to take care of what we’ve got. There are a lot people looking for venues. We’ve got a nice place out there and need to take care of it ... Just about every organization in El Campo uses that facility,” Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante said.
The center, valued at slightly less than $5.8 million by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, plays host yearly to everything from Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce and volunteer fire department fundraisers as well as weddings, quinceaneras, reunions and other parties large and small.
Civic center rental fees are held in a reserve fund designated for the site’s maintenance. About $122,000 is currently available, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek. Any remaining cost will have to come from El Campo’s general fund balance.
The proposed fee hike will be presented as part of city budget talks this summer and likely won’t take effect until the fall.
“I recommend minimal increases,” Mayor Chris Barbee said, adding he’s concerned higher costs may make other area venues more attractive, including those in other cities.
Renting the entire El Campo Civic Center currently costs $2,000 which includes a one-day set up before the event. Using just the main hall costs $1,200, while the Duson Room is $275. Other areas cost less.
The facility received a $2.9 million renovation in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.