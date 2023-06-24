Summertime renovations go before county commissioners Monday including the purchase of a new jail air-conditioning unit, fencing and road clearing equipment.
Two bids for a new jailhouse 8.5 ton A/C unit will be considered. Cannell Air Conditioning & Heating of El Campo bid $22,761, and Eldridge Air Conditioning and Heating LLC, in Wharton bid $20,433.12 for the work but would require a 27-week lead time, a condition the previous bid lacks
Funding for the measure would come from the jail and detention facility budget.
Also, as part of last meeting’s approval of the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s waste grant having extra funding, Commissioner Precinct 2 Bud Graves has submitted a proposal to install a fence around the East Bernard recycling center after collecting a $23,000 bid from C&C Earthworks in East Bernard.
Graves proposes using$9,363 remaining from the initial $25,000 grant as well as $15,000 from the Special Road & Bridge - Machinery & Equipment budget item.
Commissioner Precinct 1 Richard Zahn is asking to spend about $7,700 for roadwork equipment from Weller Tractor Salvage of Great Bend, Kan., funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Also before the court is:
• A proposed subdivision in Louise.
• Employee health and benefits plans for FY 2024.
• Reapplying for the Operation Lone Star Grant Program.
• An amendment to the Wharton County Hazard Mitigation Action Plan on behalf of the El Campo school district for the construction of a FEMA Dome, a concrete dome to be used as a staging platform in case of an emergency initially offered to Wharton ISD .
The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on June 26 at the Commissioners’ Court, 309 E. Milam in Wharton, with time reserved for public comments.
