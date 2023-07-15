The 88th legislature did pass several measures supporting local and state agriculture, protecting growers from municipalities and proposing an agriculture friendly constitutional amendment despite struggles with tax reform.
Legislators for rural communities as well as agriculture groups are lauding the passage of House Joint Resolution 126, filed in the house by Rep. Dewayne Burns, R-Cleburne, and Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, that enshrines a Right-To-Farm in the Texas Constitution.
“The people have the right to engage in generally accepted farm, ranch, timber production, horticulture, or wildlife management practices on real property they own or lease,” the resolution reads.
After receiving approval from the legislature and a signature from Governor Abbott, the measure will come to Texas voters in November for a simple majority vote to ensconce it in the constitution. This amendment still allows state regulation for the purposes of health, safety and conservation, but is seen as a win for state producers.
“Unfortunately, based upon court decisions on regulatory takings, farmers and ranchers have very little protection from regulatory overreach. It is very difficult to challenge a regulation based upon the economic impact or if it is truly needed to protect the public health and safety ... HJR 126 sets a higher legal standard to regulate agriculture by requiring the state, a county, or a city to show by clear and convincing evidence that the agricultural practice is an imminent threat to public health,” Texas Farm Bureau Communications Director Gary Joiner said.
Legislators also passed HB 1750 and HB 2308 to protect agricultural producers from municipalities and nuisance lawsuits, a model that the City of El Campo already follows.
“You’ve got people coming in that have been involved in production agriculture their whole lives, been farming the same ground, and as the municipalities move out ... and now they tell the people that they can’t farm on their land anymore. Either they don’t like seeing round bales of hay out in the fields ... or in this case, this one fellow that came in, he was letting his hay grow and it got more than six inches tall the city went and mowed his hay down and sent him a bill,” District 85 Rep. Stan Kitzman said.
HB 1750 prevents cities from imposing requirements on producers within city limits without showing that there is a clear danger to the public. The City of El Campo defers to county records in the case that a plot of land is ag exempt and would not enforce grass height related ordinances on land designated for agricultural use El Campo City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said upon the bill’s passage.
Finally, the legislature passed SB 664, by Senator Perry and Representative Brad Buckley, R-Salado, a piece of truth-in-labeling legislation that requires producers that make meat-like products that aren’t made from animal products to be labeled as such as to ensure buyers know what they’re buying.
