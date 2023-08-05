El Campo ISD trustees will hold a budget workshop for Monday, a session previously delayed for lack of data.
Errors on the tax roll released by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District July 25 stalled discussions on potential tax rates for the next school year after Director of Finance Demetric Wells presented the preliminary figures.
Now, the school and the other taxing entities, should have their evaluations, meaning budgets talks can restart looking at a potential Maintenance & Operations tax rate of $0.8671 per $100 of taxable value, down from last year’s $0.9810 M&O rate.
ECISD trustees will meet at noon Monday, Aug. 7 in the ECISD Administration Building, 700 W. Norris. There will be additional meetings and discussion held to finalize the tax rates, with time reserved for public comments.
