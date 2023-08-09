Deadly Boling home fire

Fire marshals take over the investigation into the structure fire at 106 Sinclair in Boling at the end of July. Two residents died in the blaze and the current theory is that it was an electrical fire that consumed the dwelling.

The investigation into a fatal fire that killed two people in Boling July 30 has been handed over to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire at 106 Sinclair in Boling, which was called in at 11:22 p.m. Sunday, took the lives of Mike Moncebias, 61, and Melinda S. Bullock, 61.

