A Louise ISD teacher resigned Thursday, one day before she was arrested and accused of stealing an estimated $9,000 from the FFA Alumni Booster Club.

Keri Alison Jones, 45, of 250 S. Wharton in Louise was booked into the Wharton County Jail Friday, June 30 on a single count of theft between $2,500 and $30,000. She posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.

