A Louise ISD teacher resigned Thursday, one day before she was arrested and accused of stealing an estimated $9,000 from the FFA Alumni Booster Club.
Keri Alison Jones, 45, of 250 S. Wharton in Louise was booked into the Wharton County Jail Friday, June 30 on a single count of theft between $2,500 and $30,000. She posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Booster club officials reportedly became suspicious when they were told funds for a pending banquet were low. The missing cash was reported to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department May 25 and an investigation started.
“After an investigation, it was determined that Louise ISD employee Keri Jones was the treasurer of the FFA Alumni Booster Club for several years ... It was discovered that Jones was involved in the theft and over a years’ time, took approximately $9,000 cash. Jones admitted to the theft. The shortage of funds was discovered when it was time to sponsor a banquet,” WCSO Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News Monday.
If convicted, Jones faces six months to two years in prison.
“(There are) no other suspects at this time, but this case is still under investigation,” Srubar said.
Jones, a high school science teacher, tendered resignation to Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver. She had been with the district in excess of 10 years.
“We made internal moves to cover the science post,” Oliver said.
The booster club is a non-profit operating separately from this district, he said, adding the district does not handle any of the organization’s cash. LISD does a courtesy review of its audit annually.
“But this was discovered before that audit,” he said.
What effect the loss of funds will have of student activities or scholarships isn’t known at this point.
“That’s going to be difficult, when people contribute money they expect it (to be used to benefit the children). It’s a breach of trust,” Oliver said, adding he hopes that “the acts one person (do not) end up casting a negative light on the entire group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.