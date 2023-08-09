The hunt continues for an El Campo drug dealer who fled one day before being sentenced to life in prison.
A 329th District Court jury found 77-year-old Lawrence Herald Jr. of 1310 Thrift guilty of delivery of a controlled substance last week based on Fentanyl-laced narcotics found during a Sept. 5, 2019 raid at his home. El Campo police and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies found 113 pills that appeared to be hydrocodone, but actually tested as Fentanyl along with about $10,000 cash and a pistol.
“(He’s) still on the run,” El Campo Police Chief David Marcaurele said, adding Herald’s capture “will depend on him making a mistake and coming in contact with law enforcement who run his status and learn of the outstanding warrant.”
El Campo PD is working with county and state law enforcers as well as U.S. Marshals in the effort to track Herald down.
Police believe Herald could be in the Houston area where he has family ties. He has also worked previously in other states, however, so they are not certain.
Anyone with information about Herald’s whereabouts should contact the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or by using its P3 app.
The public is advised not to approach Herald who has been previously armed and will be sent directly to a life prison sentence when captured.
Herald has previous felony convictions for an assortment of crimes including possession and delivery of controlled substance and assault. He’s been in prison twice before.
