With another budget cycle coming to a close, El Campo ISD trustees have before them several financial items, including setting proposed tax rates and scheduling public hearing on the district budget.
As it stands, El Campo ISD draws $1.0527 per $100 in taxable value from property within their district and, with the legislature’s tax compression plan and the increases in home evaluations, that is likely to decrease, but how much is another matter.
After this legislative session, the legislature approved $12.6 billion for reducing school property tax rates and officials say that it should amount to 10.7 cents per $100 in taxable value for property in the state.
However, a lower tax rate might not necessarily lead to a lower tax bill, depending on how much evaluations have increased. If evaluations increased faster than the compression takes tax rates down, the tax
bill owed could increase.
A measure passed by the legislature would also increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, however that measure would only come into effect after a public vote in November.
As required by law, after the proposed tax rates are passed, the board must schedule a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget and tax rates. Keep an eye on the Leader-News’ upcoming edition for coverage of the meeting and an announcement for when that meeting is scheduled.
Trustees are also set to discuss changes to the superintendent’s compensation package, an item tabled until this session on the request of El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan, wanting to wait until teacher compensation was decided before any changes were made to his pay. The board will also consider delegating hiring authority to Callaghan for this coming school year, excluding principals and other administrative positions, as needed to fill the roles without having to call a special meeting of the board.
Other items in front of the board are:
• Rescheduling next month’s board meeting from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29.
• Considering increasing the employer contribution to employee health insurance.
• Possible increasing non-degree substitute teacher pay.
• Discussing clarification of the district’s dress code.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the ECISD Board Room, 700 W. Norris, on Tuesday, July 25 with time reserved for public comments.
