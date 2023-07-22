With another budget cycle coming to a close, El Campo ISD trustees have before them several financial items, including setting proposed tax rates and scheduling public hearing on the district budget.

As it stands, El Campo ISD draws $1.0527 per $100 in taxable value from property within their district and, with the legislature’s tax compression plan and the increases in home evaluations, that is likely to decrease, but how much is another matter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.