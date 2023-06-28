Two customers injured during a flash fire inside a model recreational vehicle at Fun Town RV have filed a $50 million civil suit in the 23rd District Court.
One worker and two customers were injured May 14 when propane ignited inside a display RV unit at the 6767 U.S. 59 dealership in Wharton. Officials with the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department said the flash fire appeared to come from the kitchen area of a display unit.
“It seems to be human error. The stove might have been left on and when either the customer or an employee came in they might have hit the igniter and caused the flash,” Wharton VFD Chief Hector Hernandez told the Leader-News at the time.
The civil suit filed May 23 by Houston attorney Anthony G. “Tony” Buzbee claims his clients Ronald Madden and Kimberly Spalding suffered up to third degree burns in the incident.
“Immediately after they smelled the propane, the next thing (Madden and Spalding) remember is seeing a flash of light, hearing a loud explosion, and being thrown against the walls of the RV,” the suit reads.
Both were reportedly sent via air ambulance to Houston with burns ranging from first to third degree.
There was no prolonged fire, but the flash was strong enough to damage the interior of the RV before burning out.
The lawsuit claims negligence. “Reasonable business practice would be to have gas detectors in place, and a policy and procedure whereby the RV to be used to show patrons would be routinely inspected after each showing,” the suit alleges, saying that didn’t happen.
District Court Judge Ben Hardin issued a temporary restraining order against Fun Town requiring them to keep intact the damaged RV for inspection and make available photos and other information.
Fun Town RV attorneys have not officially responded to the suit yet. Typical in such suits is for the party being sued to issue a general denial of all claims.
