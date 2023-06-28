Two customers injured during a flash fire inside a model recreational vehicle at Fun Town RV have filed a $50 million civil suit in the 23rd District Court.

One worker and two customers were injured May 14 when propane ignited inside a display RV unit at the 6767 U.S. 59 dealership in Wharton. Officials with the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department said the flash fire appeared to come from the kitchen area of a display unit.

