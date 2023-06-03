The state of Texas might stand near the top of the of list for lead piping nationwide, but the City of El Campo is keeping an eye on the city’s water system and taking active steps to keep lead out of local drinking water.
As reported by the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Texas ranks fifth for the most lead piping nation wide, with around 647,000 water lines, seven percent of Texas’ total lines, being made of lead.
Lead testing is done regularly by municipalities and with the safe threshold of lead in drinking water being zero, it becomes a high priority when it’s found as exposure to lead can lead to brain damage and other mental delays in children as reported by the CDC.
The last round of testing done in El Campo was compiled in the city’s Annual Quality Water Report for 2022, where none of the 30 sites tested showed an actionable amount of lead in the city’s water.
“To my knowledge there have been no instances of any issues with lead hazards. We are required to test the system for lead and copper every three years, which we do. We sample 30 residential homes that meet the requirements of the (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) for testing,” Jerry Lewis El Campo Director of Utilities said.
The city has 60 locations that are designated as testing cites, ensuring that a representative sample for the city is made and the whole system can be tested. The TCEQ defines an actionable amount of lead in water as 0.015 mg/L or 15 parts per billion (ppb), with El Campo’s Water Quality Report showing a 1.3 ppb of lead in the top ten percent of their samples, with corrosion of household plumbing fixtures, lead service lines and the erosion of natural deposits the likely sources of the lead.
Lead piping risks aren’t equal city wide with some areas more prone to the antiquated piping than others.
“At this point it is undetermined the amount of lead piping that would be in the water system, but it will most certainly be located within the oldest part of the system downtown if it exists,” Lewis said.
Other local water districts are keeping an eye on local water ensuring that their customer’s water isn’t contaminated.
“According to the engineer heading the District Water System Assessment for the district, there are no lead main lines in our infrastructure,” Colette Popp Isaacson MUD Board President said, adding “There are no lead lines used in service line infrastructure in IMUD.”
“As far as lead content in Isaacson MUD consumer water on the customer side, the State requires District Lead and Copper Testing samples on three-year intervals. This was just done Fall 2022. Our system has never exceeded the action level for Lead and Copper content; moreover, meets standards for water safety on a high level.” Popp said.
Any resident made aware of local lead piping is encouraged to report it to the El Campo Public Works Department.
