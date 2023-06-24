The Knights of Columbus Council 2490 in El Campo recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, one of only 44 out of 747 councils in Texas to have achieved that level of longevity.
With about 420 members, 17 of whom have more than 60 years of service, the El Campo KCs have had seven families receive the State Family of the Year honors, with one of the families later ranking third in the nation.
The El Campo KCs first gathered at the St. Philip Catholic Church Parish Hall on June 17, 1923 with T.C. O’Brient serving as the first Grand Knight and an agreed mission to focus on charity.
In 1941, the KCs provided reading material to soldiers stationed at Camp Hulen in Palacios. In April of 1942, the bought a $1,000 savings bond and gave $25 (about a $450 value in today’s dollars) to the El Campo USO Club.
In October of 1944, the organization held its first picnic (now an annual spring event), netting $1,026.45 which was used to buy another bond.
That same year, the KCs began sponsoring the first walking blood bank in El Campo (Most blood transfusions at that time were person to person in the old Nightengale Hospital). The blood bank remained active through the 1960s serving as the primary source of blood donations in El Campo.
An index card file system was maintained on all potential KC blood donors regarding type and dates of blood donations. Blood types and the absence of malaria were the prime concerns at the time, HIV and hepatitis were not yet known. During those mid-1940 beginnings, the El Campo Council drew 50 and 200 members to each meeting.
To this day, the El Campo’s KoC host quarterly blood drives.
Council 2490 has received numerous honors over its members century of service including the Knights of Columbus Star Council Award – the highest award for activity in Spiritual Reflection Program, Consecration to the Holy Family, Helping Hands and Novena for Life.
At the 2007 state convention, Gene Netardus was awarded the state Fraternity Award for 55 consecutive years of service on the First Degree Exemplification Team. In 2014, Kevin Kresta was named top recruiter for the Victoria Diocese for the third quarter and Council 2490 was recognized for recruitment of new members.
Greg Witcher received the state Fraternal Award for his service. At the state convention, the Michael Bolcik family was recognized as State Family of the Year and District Deputy John Hrncir and Diocesan Deputy Alvin Kulcak were recognized for their efforts during the year.
Council 2490 has been recipient of the Columbian Award which is given to a council that conducts and reports at least four major involvement programs in community, faith, family and life.
Families honored through the years are:
2002 - Roy Smaistrla Family (also then received third in the Nation).
2003 - Calvin Pfeil Family.
2006 - John Corbett Family.
2010 - Phil Dornak Family.
2014 - Michael Bolcik Family.
2016 - Deacon Jarrel Nohavitza Family.
The KCs hold fundraisers yearly to support their projects, continues to upgrade and renovate the hall and donates to many charities/non profits including St. Philip Catholic Church and St. Philip Catholic School. The council also provides college scholarships prepares meals a wide variety of events and fundraisers including ACTS retreats, priest appreciation dinners, St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church confirmations in New Taiton, the St. Philip School Supply Fund, Ash Wednesday Fish Fry and have assisted with St. Philip’s Picnic.
Donations were also made to the state wheelchair fund, Manna Meals, St. Philip’s Read-a-Thon, the Wharton County Youth Fair Special Friends and assorted barbecue cookoffs.
Past efforts include Polka fests, Tarok tournaments, golf tournaments, a glee club, a Squires Circle, baseball teams, softball teams and a KC bowling league. The KCs sponsored Boy Scout Troop No. 531 and Cup Pack No. 29 for many years.
Recent efforts include $10,000 to furnish two rooms in a new El Campo hospital, $15,000to the Diocese of Victoria to establish a KC Council 2490 Bishop Burse Fund and $12,000 for St. Philip.
The council supported the KC Texas State Deaf Fund and have supported seminarians through their work and donations. They participate in Life Chain Sunday, shared in the cost of the monument honoring the Unborn at St. Philip church, helped sponsor Youth to World Youth Day.
And, keeping with its original missions, the El Campo KCs continue to host regular blood drives via the Gulf Cost Regional Blood Center.
Inside the St. Philip, knights assist at Mass as Deacons, Eucharistic Ministers, choir members and usher/greeters as well as other programs as needed.
All of the knights and their families are involved in the community in many of the various service organization with several earning El Campo Citizen of the Year honors over the decades.
– The information presented here was compiled by Daniel Marek and Eugene Netardus for the KC 80th anniversary and updated for the centennial by John Hmcir and Linda Bolcik.
