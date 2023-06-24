Here’s To 100 More

Knights of Columbus Diocesan Deputy Kenneth Trochta, right, presents Council 2490 Grand Knight Timothy Drapela with a letter of congratulations and a 100-year anniversary certificate from the Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly.

The Knights of Columbus Council 2490 in El Campo recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, one of only 44 out of 747 councils in Texas to have achieved that level of longevity.

With about 420 members, 17 of whom have more than 60 years of service, the El Campo KCs have had seven families receive the State Family of the Year honors, with one of the families later ranking third in the nation.

