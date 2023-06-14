Bad news for early birds and readers that hate clock changes, the process to end Daylight Savings Time in Texas ended with no action from the legislature, meaning at least for two more years Texans will be changing clocks twice a year.
Daylight Savings Time made its way to the United States on and off through the early 20th Century before being adopted in a somewhat modern incarnation in 1966 by President Lyndon Johnson signing the Uniform Time Act establishing standard and advanced time in the nation’s timezones starting in 1967.
The process had been attempted on and off before that during World War II and even being set as a year-round federal standard in the early 1970s as a response to the OAPEC embargo of 1973.
Texas Representative Will Metcalf, R-Conroel filed HB 1422 in early January and, after clearing the House, was left pending in the Texas Senate’s State Affairs Committee.
The bill would have, if passed, allowed the state to set Daylight Savings Time to the regular year-round time, on the condition that the Federal government provided an amendment to the UTA allowing states to fix DST to the standard.
As it sits, the UTA now only allows states to exempt themselves from DST, establishing Standard Time as the year-round clock setting. The feature is currently enjoyed by only two states, Arizona and Hawaii, as well as several U.S. territories including; Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam among others as well as various tribal governments around the nation.
