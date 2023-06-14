Bad news for early birds and readers that hate clock changes, the process to end Daylight Savings Time in Texas ended with no action from the legislature, meaning at least for two more years Texans will be changing clocks twice a year.

Daylight Savings Time made its way to the United States on and off through the early 20th Century before being adopted in a somewhat modern incarnation in 1966 by President Lyndon Johnson signing the Uniform Time Act establishing standard and advanced time in the nation’s timezones starting in 1967.

