El Campo’s firefighting volunteers doused a hay baler and a car engulfed in flames during separate incidents last weekend along with a small grass fire.
The area’s soils have been slowly drying, despite intermittent rains, although an anticipated line of showers tonight may keep concerns from growing, officials say.
No one was harmed in any of the reported blazes, El Campo Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
“All firefighters did an outstanding job on all these incidents,” he added.
Alarms sounded for the hay baler blaze at 6:36 p.m. Saturday, June 3 sending volunteers to a 7700 FM 1300 field. “A John Deere hay baler (was) fully involved with fire and a small grass fire (was nearby),” George said, adding a mechanical malfunction caused the fire.
“The owner (Eric Hartman of Markham) and an employee were able to move the wind rowed hay around the baler limiting the grass fire. (The 12) firefighters controlled the fire quickly and spent more time (about an hour) overhauling the baler to make sure all fire was completely extinguished,” he added.
The baler, valued at $65,000, was considered a total loss.
Shortly after midnight Saturday night, sirens again summoning 10 firefighters to a fully engulfed Hyundai Accent sedan at 17400 FM 1160.
“The driver (Katheryn Miller of Edna) and all occupants were at a party near the location when the fire occurred,” George said, adding firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the blaze.
The $17,000 vehicle was considered a total loss.
A small grass fire was the next call at 5:13 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at 100 FM 441 South in Hillje near the railroad tracks. “According to witnesses the train just passed through and caused sparks that ignited the grass,” George said.
Twelve firefighters quickly doused the small area.
The department also fought a small fire at a 6112 Hwy 71 South derelict trailer at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, June 3 and were called to a minor crash at U.S. 59 near Divide Street at 9:39 a.m. Sunday, June 4. They were later told no assistance was needed.
