After slightly more than 31 years, El Campo ISD Superintendent Executive Secretary Vicky Limas retired from the district, leaving June 29.
Limas began her ECISD career in August 1992, at age 24, as an El Campo High School secretary. After about a decade, she became the principal’s secretary until making the jump to the Administration Building as the superintendent’s secretary in 2018.
“I always have to say my principals (had an impact). Bill Carpenter hired me, and then it was Tom Rolland and Diann Srubar, which to this day I still hug, and Rich DuBroc and Demetric Wells that inspired me to apply for this position,” Limas said.
After applying and getting hired as the superintendent’s assistant, she worked under both Kelly Waters and current Superintendent Bob Callaghan.
“Vicky is a strong woman, overflowing with compassion and empathy ... From my perspective, Vicky is the glue that keeps the district running smoothly each and every day,” Callaghan said at the May 4 teacher’s banquet.
Limas earned accolades from other district administrators as well.
“Thirty one years at the ISD and five years serving the board and the superintendent. I can’t thank you enough, the board can’t thank you enough … we really appreciate all that you do,” Board President James Russell said. “You will be missed.”
Limas has seen students and parents on troubling and trying days and has always felt the need to help those in need.
“Sometimes kids would come in and if they were in trouble, they had their (discipline) slip and they were mad or heated waiting for the principal, some of them would make their way to my desk, depending on where I was ... and I would just talk to them and calming them down before they went in the office. It’s the mom in me coming out,” Limas said.
“I love when the kids come up to me and tell me who they are when they recognize me,” she added.
Her co-workers cite Limas’ dedication to El Campo’s students.
“‘Kind, caring and compassionate’ are words to describe Vicky. It is very evident when working with her that she puts the students, parents and faculty first ... and truly cares about each person. Those words not only apply to her work, but to her whole life ... it is who she is,” ECISD HR Coordinator Terese Faas said.
It was an extension of that drive, coupled with her own personal loss, that inspired tomorrow’s plans for Limas. After being involved with St. Robert Bellermine Catholic Church’s Catholic Daughters and other groups, she is looking at serving as a grief counselor.
“I’m going back to school full time ... I started going back as I got involved with a grief ministry when my mom died in 2020 ... Her death was really hard on me. I grew up in the church and I’m really strong in my faith ... my priest at St. Robert’s reached out to me to talk about starting a bereavement (group),” Limas said.
“I felt like I needed more wisdom and knowledge under my belt. I don’t know where God’s going to take me,” Limas said.
This wasn’t her first experience with working with the church, serving as secretary of the Catholic Daughters at St. Robert’s as well as teaching religion and CCE classes for 26 years.
“I initially joined (Catholic Daughters) because of the service they give, they serve at funerals and at times of such grief. It seems like so much for that family, but for us it’s minimal. We set up everything, we provide desserts, when you’re on the receiving end of that, it’s a lot,” Limas said.
Always looking to learn, Limas is ready to leave but will miss elements from her time at the district.
“I’m going to miss (Superintendent Callaghan), his dedication, his work ethic, his heart. It’s about kids and it’s about people ... I love our attitude of people coming together for the kids. I love our community,” Limas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.