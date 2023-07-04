El Campo ISD’s secretary retires

Secretary Vicky Limas receives a gift from ECISD Board President James Russell at Tuesday’s board meeting.

After slightly more than 31 years, El Campo ISD Superintendent Executive Secretary Vicky Limas retired from the district, leaving June 29.

Limas began her ECISD career in August 1992, at age 24, as an El Campo High School secretary. After about a decade, she became the principal’s secretary until making the jump to the Administration Building as the superintendent’s secretary in 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.