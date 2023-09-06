A round of ammunition found by a Wharton High School teacher on the ground outside the cafeteria prompted the district to multi-campus lockdown Friday morning.
Law enforcement officials raced to the campuses, but found no imminent threat to either Wharton High School or Wharton Junior High School.
The bullet was found shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday and the district sent out a social media post advising parents of the situation and asking that no more students be dropped off until the lockdown was lifted.
By 9:35 a.m., district superintendent Michael O’Guin announced the lockdown was over and that students had returned to normal classroom activities.
“The campus was secured and law enforcement conducted a thorough search of the campus,” he said. “After the campus was searched, no weapons or other ammunition were found. The lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to safely transition to class.”
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office provided support to both Wharton Police Department, as well as Wharton ISD Police, according to Sheriff Shannon Srubar.
The lockdown came the same day Gov. Greg Abbott appointed John P. Scott as the director of the Office of School Safety and Security, a unit established by House Bill 3 in the 88th regular legislative session to develop and enforce school safety requirements and standards, as well as conduct safety audits on school campuses.
Scott, of Dallas, has served as the chief of school safety and security within the Texas Education Agency since 2022 and served as assistant special agent in charge for the United States Secret Service in the Dallas/North Texas district among other posts.
