New restrictions on how and where RVs can be parked may take another step forward when city council meets Monday.
Primary staff recommendations, if ultimately approved, would prohibit El Campo homeowners from parking RVs in their front yards; on grass or dirt; or allow them to be come the equivalent or an apartment or extension of their home.
“Proposed revisions regarding RV storage at places of residence have been drafted ... for informal review and discussion,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
RVs are already prohibited from parking on city streets, alleyways, right-of-ways or other municipal properties except for brief stops.
The proposed ordinance change currently calls for RVs to only be allowed to park on concrete, asphalt or gravel pads on the side of a home if completely behind the front face of the residence or in back.
A request for the City Development Corporation of El Campo to award up to $50,000 to South Texas Roost for site improvements will be considered.
The new 3805 FM 2765 business, once developed, will be a “family-friendly” restaurant with covered outside play area.
Located directly across from the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, the site was previously the Resale Barn.
The CDC offers grants of up to 10 percent of improvement costs – not to exceed $50,000 – for businesses improving property, but needs city council’s okay for any costs beyond $25,000.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10 in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time reserved for public comment.
The appointment of a Charter Review Commission is expected during the session as well.
