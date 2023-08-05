Some may like it hot, but for the guys working on El Campo’s city street crew it’s downright blistering.
Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures well in excess of 100 degrees, the crew was on Rosemary Street not far from several schools, preparing the pot-holed roadway for a new layer of rock.
For Matthew Ondrias, that meant spraying tar that had been heated up to 200 degrees, liquefying it to serve as a base for asphalt-coated rock which was being dropped upon it, spread out by waiting workers and then rolled flat using heavy equipment.
He used to work in an air-conditioned Victoria big box store previously, but moved to El Campo to be closer to his grandmother. Ondrias started working for the city in February.
“I love it. It’s a good work out and we’re improving the City of El Campo,” he said, adding he’s gotten largely used to the heat. “It’s a change for sure, but we’re not out here 24/7.”
With the 100-plus days, street crews have been coming to work at 6 a.m. rather than 7:30 a.m. trying to avoid the hottest part of day.
“We have postponed seal coat program, the excessive heat can contribute to asphalt bleeding during the curing process, with the exception of areas around the schools. Those will require our prompt attention for paint striping once seal coat is completed,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Seal coating used to be done by contract labor, but shifted back to municipal staff several years ago. “A snapshot of the past five years has shown a cost savings of $1.583 million on seal coat maintenance alone,” he added.
The city crews take more frequent breaks to ensure everyone stays hydrated and heat stroke is avoided during the sweltering summer. So far, no one has needed medical attention.
“All the vehicles have big water jugs,” Ondrias said.
Having used a wooden squeegee to push rock down most of Rosemary, Antonio Sanchez paused, adding, “The trees help, Mother Nature helps a lot.”
A week for the street crew means a mixture of roadwork, tree trimming and drainage as well as assorted safety meetings and classes. Ondrias, for example, is learning to run a street sweeper.
Sanchez has been on the job for less than a year as well having previously worked in the oilfield. “It’s close to home, you’re scheduled off every other Friday and weekends. There are a lot of perks (to the job),” he said. “It’s steady pay and 40 hours.”
The crew works together, Sanchez added, saying he normally runs a maintainer, but not that day. All crew members train to be able to fill in for another worker when needed.
“I like fixing the roads,” Sanchez said.
The crew members on Rosemary Street Wednesday were Ondrias, Sanchez, Eric Moreno, Joe Arismendez, Sebastian Torres, Paul Alvarez, Tony Solis and Paul Kallina.
