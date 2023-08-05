LOOKS EASY? TRY AN ENTIRE STREET IN 100+ HEAT

El Campo city street crew members (l-r) Joe Arismendez, Antonio Sanchez, Sebastian Torres and Paul Alvarez work on Rosemary Street Wednesday preparing the roadway for a new layer of rock.

Some may like it hot, but for the guys working on El Campo’s city street crew it’s downright blistering.

Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures well in excess of 100 degrees, the crew was on Rosemary Street not far from several schools, preparing the pot-holed roadway for a new layer of rock.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.