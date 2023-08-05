Louise ISD is looking to make some purchases and potentially change some product vendors as the beginning of the 2023-24 school year draws closer.
At a special session held in early June, Louise trustees heard a request from Louise ag teacher Ronny Wilson to rewire the ag facility to support heavy machinery and this Monday, trustees will consider the first purchase.
Wilson has submitted a bid for an Edwards 50 Ton Ironworker for $13,530.78 with $427.77 in freight, bringing the total expense to $13,958.55, from AllTex Welding Supply of Waller.
The district has been investing in its ag program, recently approving the electrical work and a lean-to canopy for its welding area.
Trustees are also set to decide whether to shift their food vendors to another supplier.
As it stands, Louise ISD purchases produce, food/juice, ice cream and paper products through Labatt Food Service of San Antonio, and milk through Hill Country Dairy. The district has collected several bids for new suppliers, with shelf pricing bids from Sablatura’s Grocery in Louise for milk, bread, food/juice, produce, and paper supplies along with H.E.B. Grocery.
The rural school district has struggled this year to find a reliable bread supplier for the campuses, with no current vendors listed as serving Louise this year.
Also before the board is a proposition to approve workers compensation through the Texas Association of School Board’s Risk Fund.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Louise Elementary Boardroom, 408 E. Second, with time reserved for public comments.
