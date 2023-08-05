Louise ISD is looking to make some purchases and potentially change some product vendors as the beginning of the 2023-24 school year draws closer.

At a special session held in early June, Louise trustees heard a request from Louise ag teacher Ronny Wilson to rewire the ag facility to support heavy machinery and this Monday, trustees will consider the first purchase.

