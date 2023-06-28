Aerial fireworks will likely be allowed this Fourth of July provided the county doesn’t take emergency action.
As measured Monday morning, Wharton County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index or KBDI, crested 500 meaning at the next Thursday at midnight the county will enter an official burn ban automatically.
However, Wharton County Commissioners missed the deadline for putting a stop on aerial fireworks on June 14, as no one thought it would be necessary then.
“We briefly discussed this back in May 22, and at that time the KBDI was 157 and there was no extended forecast that this heatwave would be coming ... in the past when it’s been dry like this we’ve banned rudders, stick rockets and we’ve missed that deadline,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The county’s code necessitates a KBDI of 575 before aerial fireworks could be banned.
Officials say they are concerned with potential grass fires and the county office of emergency management has been working with the local volunteer fire departments.
In extreme cases, the court could also ban fireworks through a disaster deceleration.
“Now a disaster deceleration by the county judge, banning the sale of or use of fireworks ... could happen. Under that, there’s no KBDI requirement. The issue is that all these fireworks stands have spent thousands and thousands of dollars making their orders and so I’m not sure what, or if, we can or should do anything about that,” Spenrath said.
This 501 KBDI represents the first burn ban set in Wharton County this year.
