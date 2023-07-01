Texas offers top tribute

Sergeant Mike C. Pena being congratulated by 1st Cavalry Commander - Major General William Chase and Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Albert Wedemeyer at Camp McGill - Japan during Battle of Manila Day - February 1949.

Surely he knew was going to die, but Michael Pena grabbed a machine gun anyway and faced hundreds of enemy soldiers, so his men could escape safely.

Master Sgt. Pena, age 26 of Newgulf, died on Sept. 4, 1950, the day he would have been celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary had he still been stateside and safe.

