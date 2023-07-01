Surely he knew was going to die, but Michael Pena grabbed a machine gun anyway and faced hundreds of enemy soldiers, so his men could escape safely.
Master Sgt. Pena, age 26 of Newgulf, died on Sept. 4, 1950, the day he would have been celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary had he still been stateside and safe.
The U.S. Army honored him posthumously at the time, but the nation’s highest honor for military service, the Medal Of Honor, came far later on March 18, 2014 when Pena, part of the Valor 24, was presented the recognition officials say prejudices of the time had withheld.
Soon, his family will be presented Texas’ highest salute as well – the Legislative Medal of Honor – following a nomination by District 85 State Rep. Stan Kitzman, R - Pattison, and Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature on June 13.
“It is an immense honor to have submitted Master Sgt. Pena for the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor. His extraordinary service, courage and sacrifice are a testament to the values we cherish as Texans and Americans. We are grateful for his dedication to our nation, and this award ensures his legacy will be remembered and honored for generations to come,” Kitzman said.
When the honor is be presented, a timeline depending on the availability of the fallen soldier’s surviving family, Pena will become the second Wharton County soldier to receive the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor.
The state has only presented 13 of the medals to Texas soldiers previously. The late Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez of El Campo, also a national Medal of Honor recipient, was presented the honor posthumously in 2001.
Assigned to Company F, 5th Cavalry Regiment, First Cavalry Division, Pena’s patrol realized it was outgunned as an enemy battalion advanced upon them outside of Waegwan, Korea.
“He and his men quickly established a defensive perimeter and laid down devastating fire, but enemy troops continued to hurl themselves at the defenses in overwhelming numbers,” according to the MOH Citation.
Pena ordered his men to retreat and “manned a machine gun to cover their withdrawal. He singlehandedly held back the enemy until the early hours of the following morning when his position was overrun and he was killed.”
A Navy man himself, Pena’s son Michael David Pena, a resident of Warminster, Pa., accepted his father’s Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama on March 18, 2014.
He was just 3-and-a-half years old when his father was killed in Korea. It is unknown if he or another representative of the Pena family will accept the pending honor.
Pena was buried with full military honors at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Wharton County’s Top Trio
Three Wharton County soldiers have received the U.S. Medal of Honor: Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez of El Campo (Vietnam War), Seaman First Class Johnnie David Hutchins of Lissie (World War II) and Master Sgt. Michael C. Pena of Newgulf (Korean War).
All three also have portions of roads in Wharton County dedicated to them. The Master Sgt. Michael C. Pena Highway runs along Richmond Road in Wharton whereas the Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez Highway runs on Hwy. 71 from the El Campo Civic Center North.
The Seaman First Class Johnnie David Hutchins Highway is a section of U.S. 90-A running through Wharton County.
He Stayed At The Helm
Born in Weimar, Hutchins called Lissie home. He was just 21 years old when he gave his life Sept. 4, 1943 while piloting the landing craft Tank (LST-473) during World War II on the eastern coast of New Guinea.
Despite grievous injury, Hutchins remained at the helm, holding tight to the wheel under “a veritable hail of fire from Japanese shore batteries and aerial bombardment,” according to Hutchins’ citation.
Hutchins was trying to steer clear of a torpedo when a bomb struck Tank throwing him from the helm.
“Fully aware of the dire peril of the situation, Hutchins, although mortally wounded by the shattering explosion, quickly grasped the wheel and exhausted the last of his strength in maneuvering the vessel clear of the advancing torpedo,” the citation reads, adding Hutchins died at the helm of his ship.
In 1944, the USS Johnnie Hutchins (DE-360) was named in his honor and put into service in the Pacific Theatre. The destroyer escort remained in service through 1958.
Hutchins was buried in Lakeside Cemetery in Eagle Lake.
Six Hours In Hell
A member of the U.S. Army’s Green Berets, Benavidez was a career Army man who had already faced death once, stepping on a landmine in Vietnam in 1965. Told he would never walk again, Benavidez instead crawled until he could stand and left Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston under his own power to return to duty.
The Medal of Honor was presented to Benavidez for actions in what he dubbed “Six Hours In Hell” on May 2, 1968. When a 12-man Special Forces patrol went down behind enemy lines, Benavidez voluntarily boarded a rescue helicopter armed only with a knife.
Jumping from the helicopter with a medic’s bag, Benavidez faced “withering enemy fire, and his refusal to be stopped despite numerous severe wounds, saved the lives of at least eight men,” the citation reads. He also recovered classified documents.
Benavidez had suffered 37 wounds from bullets, knives and shrapnel and a doctor attending to him at the base camp thought he was dead. As he was being placed in a body bag, Benavidez spit in the doctor’s face, offering a sign that he was still alive.
He was presented with the Distinguished Service Cross almost immediately, but difficulty in finding witnesses delayed the presentation of the nation’s highest honor. President Ronald Reagan presented Benavidez with the Medal of Honor on Feb. 24, 1981.
Following retirement, Benavidez returned home to El Campo.
The USNS Benavidez (T-AKR-306) was a Bob Hope-class cargo ship in service from 2003 to 2022 was named in his honor along with a San Antonio Elementary school and the National Guard Armory in El Campo.
Benavidez died Nov. 29, 1998 and is buried at the Fort Sam Houston’s National Cemetery among other Medal Of Honor recipients.
Another Solider Joins Pena
Also this year, the state will award a Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to Sgt. Major Jerry L. Bell of Leon County, a request filed by District 3 Rep. Cecil Bell Jr., R- Magnolia.
A former tank commander, U.S. Army Sgt. Major Bell was assisting on helicopter reconnaissance over hostile territory in Vietnam when on Feb. 25, 1970 he took part in a mission where an accompanying helicopter was shot down. The helicopter he was riding in advanced to recover injured crew and Bell suffered shrapnel wounds to his left arm and chest but kept firing.
His efforts helped in the rescue of the downed helicopter’s crew. After the rescue, he and the helicopter he was riding in returned to the area to assist in providing data for airstrikes.
Bell is a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star and other citations. He returned home after a total of 21 years service, became a Leon County postal worker and ultimately mayor of Leona. Bell died Jan. 10, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.