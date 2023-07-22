The Wharton County Grand Jury returned a four-count indictment against the 21-year-old El Campo man accused of deliberately ramming his car into a teenager outside a local motel two months ago. He was already accused of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon when the alleged attack took place.
If convicted of any, or all, counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Robert Abel Johnson of 204 Highland faces up to 20 years in prison for what police believe was a violent end to an argument.
Johnson and several other people had been arguing in front of El Campo’s Jackson Inn, 405 W. Jackson, around 6 p.m. on May 2. It was, El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said shortly after the alleged crime “an on going feud with the victim and his brother.”
Police say Johnson got in his vehicle and appeared ready to leave, but then “at the red light ... reversed at a high rate of speed, striking the victim, and hitting the wall of Jackson Inn.”
A 16-year-old boy was struck, suffering a broken leg. The vehicle narrowly missed three others who had been in the initial group. Only the boy required medical treatment.
Johnson, however, faces criminal charges in relation to all four people.
Arrested shortly after the impact on a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day. Johnson was re-arrested five days later on the other three counts, posting another $60,000 in bonds and was released May 10.
Johnson had been accused of using his vehicle to attack a person once before and was still facing charges for that offense.
The Wharton County Grand Jury had indicted Johnson during its March 2022 deliberations for a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 24, 2021. He allegedly used a vehicle to hit a man then as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.