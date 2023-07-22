Robert Abel Johnson

The Wharton County Grand Jury returned a four-count indictment against the 21-year-old El Campo man accused of deliberately ramming his car into a teenager outside a local motel two months ago. He was already accused of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon when the alleged attack took place.

If convicted of any, or all, counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Robert Abel Johnson of 204 Highland faces up to 20 years in prison for what police believe was a violent end to an argument.

