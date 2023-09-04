The application period for the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Young Farmer Grant Program is open.
Funds from the YFGP provide financial assistance to young producers across the state who are interested in creating or expanding an agricultural business of their own. By supporting young farmers, TDA aims to maintain a vital agriculture industry for generations to come.
“It’s no surprise that Texas leads the nation with the most farms and most producers,” Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller said. “But what you may not know, is that we also lead the nation in the number of beginning farmers. We rely on the next generation of farmers and ranchers to ensure a prosperous future for agriculture and it’s our responsibility to nurture their success.”
Agriculture producers between the ages of 18 and 45 are eligible for the Young Farmer Grant Program. Grant recipients must be able to match grant awards dollar-for-dollar.
The Young Farmer Grant Program is funded by agricultural vehicle registration fees.
“Over the years, I’ve witnessed countless deserving recipients go on to succeed in all areas of agriculture, including horticulture, livestock, apiary and even cheese-making. I look forward to watching the next set of young farmers rise to the challenge. I have no doubt these bright young folks will have a great impact on Texas agriculture,” Miller said.
For more information on eligibility and to apply for the Young Farmer Grant Program, click here. The deadline to apply for a Young Farmer Grant is 11:59 p.m., on Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.