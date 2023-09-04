Growing People Too

Agriculture producers between the ages of 18 and 45 are eligible for the Young Farmer Grant Program part of Texas' continued effort to keep the industry alive. The state leads the nation in beginning farmers.

The application period for the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Young Farmer Grant Program is open.

Funds from the YFGP provide financial assistance to young producers across the state who are interested in creating or expanding an agricultural business of their own. By supporting young farmers, TDA aims to maintain a vital agriculture industry for generations to come.

