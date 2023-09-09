Here To Help

Crystal Mican answers the phone at the El Campo Police Station, she is one of the individuals that city residents would hear either checking to see that the call they received was a scam or to report the scammer’s theft.

A new wave of scammers are reportedly looking to threaten Wharton County’s residents and steal money.

Reports indicate the scammers are pretending to speak on behalf of the sheriff’s office, claiming there’s a warrant out for the person receiving the call.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.