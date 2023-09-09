A new wave of scammers are reportedly looking to threaten Wharton County’s residents and steal money.
Reports indicate the scammers are pretending to speak on behalf of the sheriff’s office, claiming there’s a warrant out for the person receiving the call.
“The most recent scam we are encountering is where a person will contact a victim by telephone stating they have missed jury duty and if a fine is not paid immediately, then law enforcement will arrive at their home and they will be arrested. The scammers do their research to have knowledge of victims physical addresses and phone numbers,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said adding scammers will even fake being deputies to add credibility to their scams.
Victims will usually be asked to purchase gift cards or a money transfer as a way of getting the, likely scared, recipient’s dollars.
“We have had one confirmed victim in the recent week where funds were transferred. We have received more than two dozen calls advising scammers have made an attempt, but citizens simply ignored the call,” Srubar said
The expert advice is simple, when in doubt hang up and call law enforcement.
“Please understand, the WCSO will never call a citizen of this county and say that they need to send money by going to HEB or Walmart to pay a fine. Nor will the WCSO call you to say that they have a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty. Law enforcement makes contact face to face to dissolve warrant issues,” Srubar said.
Scams are on the rise, with the Federal Trade Commission reporting that imposter scams were up in 2022, losing consumers an estimated $2.6 billion in 2022 alone, up from $2.4 billion the previous year. The median loss for someone caught by a phone scam, in the same FTC report is $1,400.
Imposter scams, where a caller attempts to imitate someone trusted to get money out of them, accounts for 388,743 scam reports in 2023 or a little over 14 percent of scams reported to the FTC.
