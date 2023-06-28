Wharton County’s patrol deputies corralled five people with narcotics and an alleged drunken driver this weekend.
A burglary report had deputies racing to the Eagle Lake area shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24. In the 2400 block of Valley Drive, they found 33-year-old Oscar Augustine Estrada of 1776 CR 373 in El Campo, sitting in a vehicle.
“It was reported that (Estrada) was armed with a pistol that had been taken from the residence a few days prior,” WCSO Capt. BJ Novak said, adding the deputy drew his side arm and ordered Estrada to step out “and observed the pistol to be sticking out of his boot.”
Estrada surrendered and a bag containing methamphetamine was found in his wallet during a routine search. He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and breaking a window in the home.
In the City of Wharton, deputies stopped a man stumbling on North Richmond around Third Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. “The deputy observed that (30-year-old James Martin Cerrillo of 1820 Red River, Unit 603, in Wharton) had a wet cigarette in his mouth. The deputy believed the cigarette had been dipped in an illicit substance,” Novak said, adding the suspect later admitted the cigarette had been dipped in PCP.
Cerrillo was charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication and taken to county jail.
Around 5:15 a.m. the next morning, a deputy stopped to investigate a Chevrolet Colorado parked, but still running, in the middle of the 7000 block of CR 135 in Wharton.
The deputy found 57-year-old Joe Perez of 414 Correll in Wharton asleep at the wheel and determined he was intoxicated. Perez was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after an assortment of field tests. He was taken to county jail.
More narcotics were found during a traffic stop on FM 1301 near CR 113 in Wharton around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Two vape pens and marijuana were found and the passenger, 30-year-old Meaghan Alexa-Mari Arceneaux of 1055 Cardinal Court in Richwood, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after claiming ownership.
Screaming in Boling led to two more drug arrests shortly before midnight Monday, June 26.
The deputy investigating at incident in the 7500 block of FM 442 found Tremain Mitchell, 43, and Yolanda Owens, 53, both of 527 E. Caney, Apt. L, in Wharton, upstairs in a private residence and a homeowner ready for them to go.
“Deputies attempted to arrest both subjects for public intoxication, and they both resisted arrest and tried to pull away,” Novak said, adding a room search uncovered what appeared to be PCP.
Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.