Water and sewer rates in El Campo may not go up after all, but increases in the tax rate and other fees are still anticipated. The rest of budget planning, however, remains stalled pending Wharton County Central Appraisal District corrections to property evaluations.

“We will not have to do utility, sewage increases, there’s enough in the Utility Fund,” Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council during its budget session last week.

