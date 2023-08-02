Water and sewer rates in El Campo may not go up after all, but increases in the tax rate and other fees are still anticipated. The rest of budget planning, however, remains stalled pending Wharton County Central Appraisal District corrections to property evaluations.
“We will not have to do utility, sewage increases, there’s enough in the Utility Fund,” Finance Director Brittni Nanson told council during its budget session last week.
Garbage fees, tied directly to Texas Disposal Systems’ contract, will increase 76 cents per month for the standard residential user. Those with two polycarts will see their bill go up $1.18 per month.
Staff recommends the Transportation User Fee, a surcharge on utility bills dedicated to road work, increase. Hikes in Civic Center rental fees are recommended to fund everything from painting to parking lot resurfacing.
Evaluations remain the real mystery. “We’ve got bits and pieces, but still have questions ... I don’t think it’s correct,” Nanson told council last session. “We are still anticipating a tax increase.”
Initial estimates showing a $386 million gain in municipal property values were not used in current budget preparations despite staff requesting about $240,000 more to fund a 5 percent across-the-board staff pay raise with even larger hikes for entry level positions in the police department and public works.
The recommendation is a two- to three-cent tax hike to pay for those raises, one council has, thus far, indicated it would support.
In the quirky math of taxes, the actual proposed rate could be lower than the 48.419 cents per $100 homeowners and businesses currently pay if property values are up significantly. Those total values are used to determine the No New Revenue Tax Rate first, the rate needed to bring in the same amount of tax revenue from developments already in existence when the last bills went out. Homes and businesses built/opened after that are not used to compute the No New Revenue Rate, although the city still benefits from charging taxes on those developments.
That’s why it is wait-and-see on final evaluation numbers. “It could be a game changer,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council during budget talks.
Generally, as evaluations go up, property tax rates go down. It depends on how much your individual property value rose how much your final bill will change once rates are finalized. A person with a $150,000 home that has remained stable on its evaluations would pay between $30 and $45 more annually for a two-to three-cent tax hike.
Sales tax revenue could also help, Sladek said, pointing out that July returns were record-setting. The state comptroller should issue an August rebate next week, based on June purchases.
