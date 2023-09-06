Three would-be thieves were chased down by El Campo Police responding to a private alarm at Shoppa’s Farm Supply early Tuesday morning.
ECPD patrol officers were dispatched to the 25830 U.S. 59 business around 1 a.m. Tuesday and found a U-Haul truck there with a trailer hooked up, according to El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban.
“They started running and two were captured (almost immediately by police),” he said.
A third suspect eluded officers and a hunt commenced.
“Then we got a call about a suspicious male at the Best Western (hotel),” Urban said, adding responding officers were able to make an arrest and link the man to the Shoppa’s burglary.
“The U-Haul was stolen out of Tyler and the trailer belonged to Shoppa’s. It looked like they were getting ready to steal some kind of equipment,” Urban said.
All three suspects were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.
Urban praised officers for their quick response in capturing the suspects.
The names of the suspects had not been released as of press time.
