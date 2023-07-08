El Campo’s vision of itself and how the municipality will develop in the coming decades needs to be updated, officials say, and they hope a state grant will pay for the work.
City council approved moving forward with filing a $300,000 grant request at the Texas Government Land Office. The Community Development Block Grant, if approved, would require the city to pay costs upfront within a two-year period and then be reimbursed.
