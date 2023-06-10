Offering five new jobs and its own brand of cellular service, T-Mobile has opened its first retail store in El Campo, at 3415 West Loop.
This is the second T-Mobile store in Wharton County and is part of the company’s efforts to expand its retail footprint into small towns and rural communities. Last year, T-Mobile opened 11 stores across Texas and now has more than 400 retail locations across the Lone Star state with plans to add more storefronts in 2023.
